Tom Wagner may not yet be the new owner of Birmingham City, but the big Blues rebuild is already getting underway before he can take his place at St Andrew's.

The American hedge fund manager has agreed to purchase just over 45 per cent of City with a view to a full takeover later down the line, although he will assume control of the running of the club despite Birmingham Sports Holdings still holding a majority ownership.

Wagner's deal is expected to get the approval of shareholders when it goes to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 13, and some of the deals that have already been done by the club in the transfer market are incredibly positive.

Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird and last season's loanee Krystian Bielik have all been snapped up for undisclosed fees, whilst Japan international winger Koji Miyoshi has arrived on a free transfer from Royal Antwerp.

More reinforcements are expected and that could include in attack, an area which is in need of strengthening despite the addition of Roberts, and a player that looks to be a target is Josh Maja.

According to French reporter Ignazio Genuardi, the Blues are very interested in adding the 24-year-old to their squad on a free transfer following his departure from Bordeaux.

Who is Josh Maja?

Maja came to prominence during his time at Sunderland - he joined the Black Cats academy in 2015 after spending time at Crystal Palace, Fulham and Man City, and a year later he penned his first professional deal with the Wearsiders.

A senior debut came that same year in 2016, but he made his real emergence in the 2017-18 season for Sunderland by playing 17 times in the Championship as they were relegated into League One.

Maja was prolific in the first half of the 2018-19 third tier season, netting 15 goals in 24 league outings which led to interest from lots of clubs in his signature.

And with his contract expiring at the Stadium of Light at the end of that season, Maja opted to sign for Bordeaux in the top flight of French football for an initial £1.5 million fee.

The one-time Nigeria international didn't make too much of an impact in his first few years in France, with loan spells at Fulham in the Premier League and Championship side Stoke City bringing back to English football momentarily, but he fired in 17 goals for Bordeaux in 2022-23 - which proved to be his final season as he did not sign a new contract with the club this summer.

Would Josh Maja be a good signing for Birmingham?

Maja was perhaps expected to have achieved more and scored more since he departed Sunderland nearly five years ago, but he is still relatively young at the age of 24 and showed his eye for goal at Bordeaux last season - albeit in the second tier of French football.

He didn't really fire at Stoke City on loan in the 2021-22 season and that was in the Championship, but with the right service he could be a 20-goal a season man back in England.

On a free transfer, Maja is a low-risk signing for anyone willing to pay the wages he wants and there is a player that can potentially improve as he gets towards his theoretical prime years, so he would be great competition for the likes of Roberts and Scott Hogan.