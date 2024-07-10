Birmingham City are interested in a deal to sign Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles after his spell on loan at Sunderland last season.

That's according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, who says there is unnamed Championship interest in the Hungary international - who played against Scotland at EURO 2024 and has amassed 23 caps - as well.

Styles spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sunderland, as they finished 16th in the second tier table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

That deal included an option for the Black Cats to make his move permanent this summer, but the Wearside outfit opted not to take that up.

Callum Styles senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Bury 47 0 3 Barnsley 151 13 9 Millwall 22 1 1 Sunderland 12 0 1 Stats Correct As Of 10th July, 2024

But despite that, it seems as though Styles could still be on the move in the current transfer market, as interest emerges from elsewhere.

Birmingham City keen on Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles

As per this latest update, Birmingham are now looking into a deal to sign Styles this summer, as they look to bounce back after relegation from the Championship to League One last season.

They have already appointed Chris Davies as their new manager since the end of the campaign, and made four new signings.

Goalkeepers Ryan Allsop and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, winger Emil Hansson and striker Alfie May have all completed permanent moves to St Andrew's.

It is now thought that they have also identified Styles as a potential target this summer, as they look to add some creativity to their midfield.

They have also been credited with an interest in Scott Twine for that role, but have apparently so far been unable to agree for the Burnley man, who is also linked with Bristol City and Sunderland.

Another player that has been linked is Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard, and as of a month ago, per Nixon, Blues were pushing for a deal to be done, but there is now interest from the likes of Los Angeles FC and FC Kobenhavn.

As things stand, new Birmingham target Styles has just a year remaining on his contract with Barnsley.

This summer could therefore be the Tykes' last chance to cash in on him, and it is thought they will be willing to sell for a fee in the region of £500,000.

There is also said to be interest in the midfielder from the Championship. However, it is suggested that Birmingham may have more many to spend in the market than most this summer, with the backing of owner Tom Wagner.

Barnsley themselves are facing another year in League One this season, following defeat to Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals at the end of last season.

Callum Styles could be a good addition for Birmingham City

It does feel as though the signing of Styles could be a good one for Birmingham to make this summer.

The Blues have already seen Alex Pritchard leave since the window opened, while Juninho Bacuna is also being heavily linked with a move away.

Jordan James is another who could attract interest, and so they are going to need to add to their midfield options this summer, with some extra creativity.

Related Birmingham City plotting summer transfer swoop for Celtic player Birmingham City are interested in signing Celtic youngster Bosun Lawal during the summer transfer window.

Styles can obviously provide that, and when considering the level of interest and Championship pedigree he has, it would be a coup for Birmingham to pull this move off.

Given their relatively strong financial position, it seems they may have a better chance of affording this deal than their potential rivals this summer.

That too is something they may want to take advantage of here, so the signing of Styles does look as though it could be well worth pursuing for Birmingham.