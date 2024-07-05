Highlights Birmingham City midfielder Juninho Bacuna may leave for Serie A side Sassuolo or Turkish clubs Sivasspor and Gaziantep.

Birmingham City could be set to leave Birmingham City this summer with Serie A side Sassuolo said to have taken action concerning their interest in the midfielder.

That's according to a report from Tutto Mercato, who claim Turkish duo Sivasspor and Gaziantep are also interested in the Curacao international, who has just 12 months left on his current deal at St Andrew’s.

The report goes on to state that the Italian side have made a tentative approach to the Midlands outfit about the 26-year-old’s availability, ahead of a summer move.

Bacuna featured in all but one of the Blues league matches in the previous campaign, and found the back of the net seven times, although he was unable to help City avoid the drop down to the third tier.

Birmingham City could lose Juninho Bacuna this summer

Having come up through the ranks at Eredivisie outfit Groningen, vibrant midfield star Bacuna got his first taste of English football in the 2018/19 campaign, as he featured for Huddersfield Town in the Terriers’ Premier League campaign.

The enforcer in the centre of the park stayed at the John Smith’s Stadium for two more seasons after their drop back into the Football League, before heading north of the border to sign for Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Game time proved to be at a premium during his time at Ibrox though, and after just five months with the Gers, Bacuna was back in England to join Birmingham, as he made the move to St Andrew’s in January 2022.

Since that time, the Curaçaoan has become a mainstay in the heart of the Blues’ midfield, having amassed over 100 Championship appearances for the Midlands outfit, and scoring eleven goals.

Despite his side’s troubles, last season was Bacuna’s most prolific in front of goal, with nine goals to his name in all competitions, including a match-winning brace against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup to get his goalscoring exploits into full gear.

Juninho Bacuna 2023/24 Birmingham City Championship stats Appearances 45 Starts 31 Goals 7 Assists 6 Source: FBRef

Pivotal strikes against Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City, and Plymouth Argyle helped his side pick up points across the course of the season, as well as scoring what proved to be the winner in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City in January.

Juninho Bacuna could be set to join Birmingham City summer exodus

With the news of interest from across Europe, Bacuna could become the latest star to depart St Andrew’s this summer, with plenty of names finding new clubs after relegation to League One was confirmed.

Goalkeeping duo Neil Etheridge and John Ruddy [pictured] have departed - with the latter linking up with Premier League outfit Newcastle United - while defender Marc Roberts has returned to previous club Barnsley.

Young shot-stopper Zach Jeacock has also left the club for fellow League One side Lincoln City, while Alex Pritchard has secured an unlikely move to the aforementioned Sivasspor.

Ivan Sunjic, Scott Hogan and Gary Gardner all also left City when their contracts expired at the end of last month, although none have found new clubs ahead of the new campaign as it stands.

Bacuna could yet be another that departs – though you do feel the versatile midfielder would be an excellent option for Chris Davies to have in League One.