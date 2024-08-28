Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96 are making a move to hijack Juninho Bacuna's move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Football Insider, an agreement is in place for the Birmingham City ace to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Wehda before the transfer window comes to a close.

But with just days until the window slams shut, German second tier outfit Hannover are readying their own deal for the 27-year-old who scored seven goals in the Championship for the Blues last season.

Juninho Bacuna 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 45 Starts 31 Goals 7 Assists 6

Birmingham Live have also reported that Bacuna has a two-year deal in place with Al-Wehda, while Birmingham boss Chris Davies does not have the wideman in his plans.

Blues are aiming to cash in on Bacuna

Football Insider have revealed that the Blues are looking to sell Bacuna, due to the fact that his contract expires next summer, meaning that the current transfer window is the club's last chance to cash in on his services.

Given that Bacuna is not currently in Davies' plans, it would also make sense for the club to offload him at the earliest opportunity, rather than retaining a player who the manager does not want at St Andrew's.

The Curacao international has not appeared in a competitive matchday squad for the West Midlands outfit since the last day of the 2023/24 campaign, when the club defeated Norwich City 1-0, but it wasn't enough to obtain Championship survival.

It would be fair to say that the Blues are not missing Bacuna in his recent absence, due to the fact that Davies' side have picked up seven points from an available nine in League One so far this season, courtesy of recent victories over Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers as well as an opening day 1-1 draw with Reading.

Even without the creative spark of the former Rangers man, the Blues should have more than enough quality and firepower in their quest to obtain automatic promotion and an immediate Championship return.

For instance, new star striker Alfie May has already scored three goals and produced an assist in just three League One appearances, and could be on course to retain the third tier golden boot which he claimed by scoring 23 goals for Charlton Athletic last season.

Bacuna could be a strong signing for Hannover

Should the winger join the former Bundesliga outfit, rather than Saudi Arabian side Al-Wehda, he could be a strong addition for Hannover, who have made a strong start to the new Bundesliga 2 campaign.

So far in the league this campaign, Die Roten have defeated Jahn Regensburg and Hamburg 2-0 and 1-0 respectively, either side of a 0-0 draw with second tier newboys Preussen Munster.

If Stefan Leitl's men, who finished sixth last campaign, are able to maintain their positive form, then a promotion push could be on the cards, while Bacuna could give them an extra cutting edge.

The former Huddersfield Town man made 13 goal contributions in 45 Championship outings for the Blues last term, as well as scoring two goals in as many EFL Cup appearances, so he would likely be able to cause problems in the second tier of German football.