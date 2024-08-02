This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James looks extremely likely to leave St. Andrew's this summer, with a number of Premier League and Championship clubs monitoring the 20-year-old's situation.

Leeds United are the latest team to be involved in the saga, with Football Insider reporting that Daniel Farke is looking to add more midfielders to the squad after losing Glen Kamara to Stade Rennais for £8.4 million, as well as talented teen Archie Gray to Tottenham.

They believe that James could be a good fit for their midfield ranks after his breakout year with Birmingham last season, in which he scored eight goals in 42 games.

With Blues' relegation to League One, it looks likely they will have to surrender James to another team in a higher division, with Ipswich Town also in the hunt for the youngster, as per HITC.

Despite claims from Birmingham Live that no bids have been placed by any club so far, there is reportedly a £10 million price tag on the 20-year-old, and it seems like only a matter of time before that fee is triggered.

Leeds United's history could be a selling point for potential Jordan James transfer

Although they missed out on promotion in the play-off final last season, Leeds have been one of the favourites for promotion throughout the summer.

The Whites have finished in the top six in their last three Championship campaigns, while also playing three seasons in the Premier League following their league title win in 2019/20.

Jordan James 2023/24 Birmingham City (SofaScore) Appearances 42 Goals (Assists) 8 (0) Pass Success Rate 77% Dribble Success Rate 49% Duel Success Rate 51%

It is not just their recent history that may bring James to Elland Road either, with their raucous fanbase one of the most famous in the country, and according to FLW's Birmingham Fan Pundit, Mike Gibbs, this could make the difference as to where the young midfielder plays his football after this summer:

"I think Leeds are a bigger club than Ipswich who he has been linked, with regardless of league status," Mike told Football League World.

"You see the history of the club, the size of their fan base and their recent history as well.

"Obviously, they were in the Premier League only a couple of years ago, so, I do think it would be a massive club for him to go to and a great club for him to play for."

Leeds's development of talents such as Archie Gray will also be in James' mind, with the new Tottenham Hotspur midfielder playing 52 times in his first senior campaign. His talent was rewarded with a move to the Premier League, in a deal worth around £30 million.

Long-term ambitions will play on Jordan James' mind ahead of potential move

Despite Ipswich's meteoric rise from League One to the Premier League in just two seasons, it is still hard to tell whether this is a short-term high, or the start of a very successful future for The Tractor Boys.

Ipswich will be playing in the top flight for the first time in 22 years when they meet Liverpool at Portman Road on August 17, but a lack of certainty over game time in the Premier League could lead to James staying away from Suffolk.

Kieran McKenna's side are a bit of an unknown prospect this season, and if they are relegated it may not be an easy path back up.

However, Leeds will go into 2024/25 with the knowledge that they will most likely challenge for promotion and the possibility of Premier League football in the future could excite James.

And Gibbs believes that Leeds' recent history of surviving in the top flight in two consecutive campaigns could entice the Birmingham academy graduate to Elland Road.

"Whether Ipswich are a better fit, I don't know," Mike added.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Ipswich surprised a few people this year. But, I think Leeds are certainly a bigger club that has probably, in the long term, got better chances and opportunities of moving into the Premier League and staying in the division."