Birmingham City join transfer pursuit of three-cap international

Birmingham City have made an enquiry to Ligue 1 side Angers regarding the services of Souleyman Doumbia, according to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness).

The Ivorian made 27 league appearances last term, recording one assist in the process as a regular starter for the French side, spending a small spell on the bench towards the early stages of the campaign but appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet after that when available.

His contract expires in 2023 though and with that, he could be available for a cut-price deal, ideal for the West Midlands side who look set to be working within a small budget once again this summer.

However, he would cost €4m at this stage and they aren’t alone in their quest to land the left-back with German club Union Berlin also believed to be interested in luring him away from France.

John Eustace’s side are in need of additions on the left-hand side with Kristian Pedersen and Jeremie Bela both departing on the expiration of their contracts at St Andrew’s this summer.

This has left George Friend as the second-tier outfit’s only real senior option on the left-hand side, though he mainly plied his trade in central defence for Lee Bowyer last season.

With the arrival of Eustace though, he could potentially return to left-back if the former Queens Park Rangers boss wants to play with a flat back four.

The Verdict:

If Eustace is to operate with a back three next season, he needs specialist wing-backs to come in to provide the right balance between defensive solidity and attacking intent.

Doumbia has played in a more advanced role as well as left-back so that could make him an ideal candidate to come in, though you feel they wouldn’t want to fork out the amount needed to lure him to St Andrew’s.

They are in desperate need of addressing other areas too with their lack of options at centre-back a slight concern, with more firepower arguably needed up front too following Lyle Taylor’s return to Nottingham Forest.

Spending €4m on one player probably isn’t an option at this stage considering they may need another addition in this area – and it may even be a surprise to see them spend that amount on transfer fees in total this summer.

It wouldn’t make sense for him to go out on loan though, so it would be difficult to see this move materialising unless his current side reduces their asking price by a considerable amount.