Highlights Paul Heckingbottom is on Birmingham City's radar after previous success with Sheffield United.

Heckingbottom has also been linked with a move to Plymouth Argyle.

Alex Neil is also on Birmingham's radar.

Birmingham City have former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom on their radar, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Heckingbottom had already been a success elsewhere before being appointed permanent manager of United during the 2021/22 campaign, following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic.

But with the Blades, he was able to make a real name for himself, guiding them from the bottom half of the table to the play-offs at the end of 2021/22 before losing on penalties to eventual winners Nottingham Forest in the play-off semis.

He was able to get the club back up to the Premier League at the second time of asking though, securing second place and automatic promotion, much to the delight of the Blades' supporters.

Unfortunately, he was unable to be a success in the top flight, but his successor Chris Wilder has been unable to get a tune out of the Blades either and they will be returning to the Championship next season.

Heckingbottom has been out of work since being dismissed from his role in South Yorkshire back in December last year.

And he has been linked with a move to Plymouth Argyle too, with Neil Dewsnip only filling in temporarily following the sacking of Ian Foster.

The Pilgrims are able to offer Heckingbottom the opportunity to play in the Championship, something Birmingham are unable to do at this stage.

The 46-year-old has already engaged in talks with the Devon-based outfit and is believed to be a strong contender for the top job at Home Park, but whether a move is pushed through remains to be seen.

Latest on Birmingham City's managerial situation

Heckingbottom is due to have a meeting with Birmingham, which indicates that he could be open to taking the top job at St Andrew's.

Blues have been forced to search for a new boss after Tony Mowbray stood down - and Nixon believes they are working their way through plenty of candidates at the moment.

Paul Heckingbottom's managerial career (As of May 23rd, 2024) [Permanent spells only] Period in charge Club 2016-2018 Barnsley 2018 Leeds United 2019 Hibernian 2021-2023 Sheffield United

Heckingbottom isn't the only man in the frame for the job too, with Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt and Stockport County manager Dave Challinor both being linked.

Alex Neil, meanwhile, is set to have an interview with the Midlands outlet next week. He is a free agent after his departure from Stoke City.

Following their relegation, Birmingham need to appoint the right man if Tom Wagner is to have any chance of turning things around at St Andrew's.

This is such a crucial time for the club - and they can't afford another appointment to go wrong.

If it does, some Birmingham fans may end up turning on Wagner and the board, even though many fans have accepted relegation with dignity and remain grateful to the current owners for breathing some life into the club again.

Having plenty of candidates on their radar and interviewing them will surely increase their chances of picking the right man.

This is still an attractive job despite the club's fall to League One.