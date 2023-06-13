Birmingham City have entered the race to sign Shrewsbury Town defender Matthew Pennington, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

It is understood that the Blues are currently keeping tabs on Pennington's situation as they aim to bolster their options in the heart of defence this summer.

Birmingham will no longer be able to turn Harlee Dean or Kevin Long for inspiration in this particular area of the pitch as they are both set to leave the club when their respective deals expire at the end of June.

Fellow centre-backs Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty meanwhile recently returned to their parent-clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan at St Andrew's.

Who will Birmingham City have to compete with in their pursuit of Matthew Pennington?

According to a report from The Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop last weekend, Pennington is attracting interest from three other Football League sides.

Reading and Plymouth Argyle are both keen on a move for the Shrewsbury defender.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth have also been named as a potential suitor for Pennington.

As confirmed by Shrewsbury's official website last month, Pennington has been offered a new contract by the club.

Pennington's existing deal is set to reach a crescendo at the end of June, and thus he will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign if he opts against agreeing to fresh terms at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

How did Matthew Pennington fare for Shrewsbury Town last season?

Pennington was utilised on a regular basis by Shrewsbury during the previous term.

The centre-back made 37 appearances in League One, and also represented the Shrews in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

As well as delivering the goods in a defensive sense, Pennington also managed to provide seven direct goal contributions in the third tier.

The defender was named as Shrewsbury's Players Player of the Season at the end of April.

Would Pennington be a good addition to Birmingham City's squad?

Given that the Blues will not have to pay a transfer fee for Pennington, the only obstacle that they will have to overcome in this pursuit will be the defender's wage demands.

Based on Pennington's performances last season, Birmingham ought to consider submitting a contract offer in the not-too-distant future.

The former Everton man made 2.7 clearances and 1.1 tackles per match in League One as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.64 at this level.

Having previously featured on 68 occasions in the Championship, it would not be at all surprising to see Pennington hit the ground running for Birmingham later this year if he completes a switch to St Andrew's.