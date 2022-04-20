Birmingham City target summer move for Hull City man following Peterborough United interest

Birmingham City have set their sights on Hull City winger Mallik Wilks ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Blues are one of several sides currently monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation at the MKM Stadium, with clubs from England and abroad expressing an interest.

Peterborough United are one side that have already been credited with an interest in the exciting winger with Posh’s director of football Barry Fry revealing to the Peterborough Telegraph that Wilks is someone that manager Grant McCann has mentioned.

Wilks has been confined to just 1358 minutes of Championship football for the Tigers this season, scoring three goals in the process.

Netting 17 times and grabbing nine assists last season during Hull’s promotion-winning campaign, he has struggled to unlock the Championship with the Tigers this time around.

The verdict

Wilks is someone who can undoubtedly get it right in the Championship, and despite struggling thus far, a change of setting could help inspire that.

He is still just 23 too and has shown some excellent signs during the early years of his career thus far, it is not about trying to see more regular game time wherever that may be.

Hull appear to be moving in a new direction under Shota Arveladze, with a move away looking increasingly likely for the winger.

It remains to be seen what other clubs will be battling for his signature but Birmingham does represent a good opportunity for Wilks, with the Blues looking to improve next time out.