Birmingham City have joined the race to sign Liverpool's Mateusz Musialowski, rivaling Leeds United for the young star's signature this month.

The Blues have struggled so far this season, following a tumultuous time behind the scenes. The club are now on their third manager of the season already, with John Eustace and Wayne Rooney being sacked before Christmas to make way for former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

Managerial changes have not helped Birmingham much this season, as the Blues currently sit in 20th place in the table, sitting just outside the relegation zone.

A recent 2-1 win over Stoke City has eased some pressure of Mowbray, but new additions will be needed if Birmingham can avoid the drop down to the third tier at the end of the season, especially if key players like Jordan James leave the club this month.

Birmingham enter race for Liverpool's Musialowski

The Blues are the latest team to reportedly join the race to sign Liverpool's Musialowski, as they go up against Leeds for the signing of the young star this month.

The Daily Mail reported that the Blues were targeting the young star before the end of the January transfer window, and would try to improve their faltering attack this season with the addition of the Polish forward.

Musialowski is out of contract at the end of the season, so the move cut provide Birmingham with a cut-price deal before the end of the month.

With the future of Jay Stansfield up in the air, with Fulham holding the option to recall the Blues top scorer in the January transfer window, amid transfer interest from Ipswich Town this month, an attacking addition may be required by Birmingham before the end of the month.

Leeds were linked with the forward in a report by Football Insider, with boss Daniel Farke reportedly looking at the winger to reinforce his attack to continue their push for promotion to the Premier League this season.

With the Blues among the lowest scorers in the division this season, attacking reinforcements are needed by boss Mowbray, although signing such an inexperienced youngster may prove a risk.

Musialowski could help improve Birmingham's attack this season

While Musialowski will be a name unfamiliar to the bulk of Birmingham's fans, he could be a shrewd signing for Mowbray in their battle against relegation this season.

While the 20-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Liverpool, he has impressed at under-23 level this season,

The Polish youth international has six goals and two assists in 11 games so far at youth level, with the versatility to play all across the front three being another positive for the Blues to consider.

Musialowski was even christened "the Polish Messi" at one stage, indicating just how highly rated he was as a youngster. While it seems he may not hit the heights of the Barcelona legend at Liverpool, a move to Birmingham could give him the chance to play senior football regularly and get some deeply needed experience.

However, Birmingham will need to be wary in signing such an inexperienced player. While he does appear to have the talent to succeed, nothing is ever certain in football and players need time to bed into the team and the league before hitting their best form.

A player of his age with no experience in the Championship is unlikely to hit the ground running, and may need a season or two to acclimatize to the league. Because of this, the Blues cannot rely on him to keep them out of trouble and out of the relegation zone this season, making the move for Musialowski somewhat risky.