Highlights Birmingham City needs a younger, more modern goalkeeper to fit Mowbray's style of play, according to fan pundit Mike Gibbs.

John Ruddy could stay as a mentor but uncertainty over his role could impact team performance, clarity needed soon.

Birmingham City must have serious discussions with goalkeepers as Etheridge also faces an uncertain future at the club.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are facing up to a big summer, in what will be Tony Mowbray's first off-season in charge at St Andrew's.

Ultimately, the former Sunderland boss has a number of big decisions to make between now and June regarding those who face uncertain futures in the Second City.

This is despite the fact that, in the short term, the experienced head coach must stave off any lingering fears of relegation to League One for the first time since 1994.

In limited time, Mowbray was able to make three new additions to the Blues squad last month, and will no doubt receive ample backing from the club's American owners, fronted by Tom Wagner and NFL icon Tom Brady.

Birmingham City - January Signings (2023/24) From Permanent/Loan Andre Dozzell QPR Loan Paik Seung-ho Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Permanent Alex Pritchard Sunderland Permanent

Birmingham City must address goalkeepers' union in the summer

One area that could be pinpointed as a priority in the summer transfer window is between the sticks, as currently, Mowbray has the experienced duo of John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge to call upon.

However, our Blues fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, believes that the club should target a younger number one as soon as possible.

"I think we need to find a new number one in the summer," he began. "I think if you look at the style of play that the board are trying to move forward with, certainly the one which Tony Mowbray wants, you're probably looking at a younger keeper who can grow with the team but are very good with their feet - almost as a sweeper keeper."

"No offence to Ruddy, he's not that. He's a great shot-stopper and a great servant, but I think to support the way we want to play, we need a new number one," he continued.

John Ruddy's future with Birmingham City

Although Gibbs believes a new man is needed between the sticks, he doesn't necessarily feel this is the end of the road at St Andrew's for the veteran goalkeeper, although his contract is set to expire in the summer.

"I'm not sure its time for him to move on though. He'd be a great number two and a great mentor for a younger goalkeeper as well," he added.

"If it was me, I'd like to see him given at least another year to provide that supporting role. But, I think the challenge is whether he would want to play second fiddle again.

Gibbs concluded: "It was one of the reasons he moved to Birmingham in the first place with the offer of first team football. He's not got many years left in him. Would he want to go back to that? I'm not so sure!"

Clarity is needed as soon as possible

In reference to Gibbs' point of view of Ruddy potentially staying in B9, if that was to materialise, then clarity on his future must be given as soon as possible to lessen the effects of uncertainty on his performances in the side.

A new goalkeeper must be added to the ranks, as the aforementioned Etheridge is also facing the final months of his contract, and with him being on an estimated £17,500 per week to be back-up to Ruddy at present, the prospect of offering such figures for a potential third-choice shot-stopper would seem rather ludicrous.

We've seen young keepers blossom under Mowbray's management, with current Sunderland number one Anthony Patterson the latest cab off the rank in that regard.

Either way, Mowbray and the current goalkeepers union at Birmingham City must hold some in-depth conversations in the coming weeks.