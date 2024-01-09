Highlights Stansfield is committed to playing for Birmingham City and is not pushing for a move away amid speculation over his future.

Ipswich Town and Sunderland are interested in signing Stansfield this January to bolster their attacking options.

Birmingham currently sits 20th in the Championship table and hopes to turn things around under new manager Mowbray, with keeping Stansfield crucial to their climb up the standings.

Jay Stansfield is committed to playing for Birmingham City for the remainder of the season.

According to Birmingham World, the forward is not pushing for a move away from St. Andrew’s amid speculation over his future.

Stansfield is currently on loan with the Midlands outfit as part of a season-long agreement with Premier League side Fulham.

The 21-year-old has become a fan favourite, having contributed seven goals and two assists from 23 appearances so far this campaign.

However, it has been claimed by former manager Wayne Rooney that the Cottagers have a recall clause in their deal with Birmingham that could see him return to the club this January.

Jay Stansfield transfer latest

According to Football Insider, Ipswich Town are interested in finding an agreement to bring Stansfield to the club this January.

The Tractor Boys are keen to bolster their attacking options as they look to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

It has also been reported that Sunderland are keeping tabs on the situation surrounding the striker.

The Black Cats have a serious issue in attack, with a real lack of goal scoring threat coming from their current forward options.

Michael Beale may be hoping that the Black Cats may add another player to their ranks in order to boost their chances of earning a top six spot.

Stansfield had offers from up to 13 clubs in the summer before opting to choose to sign for Birmingham.

Tony Mowbray was in charge of one of those 13, with Sunderland also showing summer interest in the striker, but he will now be hoping that Fulham do not recall the player this month.

It is understood that he is committed to playing for the Blues, so that should ease their concerns over a potential departure during the winter window.

Birmingham City leagie position

Birmingham are currently 20th in the Championship table after the opening 26 games of the season.

Mowbray has been placed in charge of the first team squad at St. Andrew’s following Rooney’s departure earlier this month.

The 60-year-old will be aiming to turn things around, after the previous manager oversaw just two wins in his 15 games in charge.

Mowbray is the team’s third manager of the campaign, with John Eustace having been sacked in October with the team sitting sixth in the standings.

The new coach’s first game in charge will come on 13 January when the Blues host Swansea City.

Keeping Stansfield will be important for Birmingham

The team’s form under Rooney was so abysmal that the club has gone from promotion contender to relegation battler.

Mowbray should help turn things around, as he has proven time and again that he is a capable Championship manager.

But keeping Stansfield will be crucial to Birmingham’s hopes of climbing the Championship table.

The forward has been an impressive figure for the Blues, and he could really flourish under Mowbray if he remains with the team for the remainder of this term.