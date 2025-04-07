Birmingham City ace Jay Stansfield has sung the praises of Chris Davies for his tactics that have allowed the forwards at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park to flourish in a historic season for the club.

Speaking in the club's official matchday programme - Blues News - ahead of Saturday's 6-2 rout against Barnsley in League One, the club-record signing revealed that he and his colleagues in the attacking department, were unable to take advantage of such stability on the pitch last season due to a revolving door of permanent and temporary managers including John Eustace, Wayne Rooney, Tony Mowbray and Gary Rowett, which ended in relegation from the Championship.

Saturday's eight-goal thriller in B9 saw Blues leapfrog Wycombe Wanderers as the division's highest-scoring side, taking their overall tally to 71 from 39 games - an average of 1.8 goals per game - with Stansfield responsible for 18 of those, as he also drew level with Chairboys frontman, Richard Kone in the individual charts after converting from the spot after 35 minutes against the Tykes.

Jay Stansfield praises Chris Davies for key tactical adjustment at Birmingham City

Despite last season ending in relegation, Stansfield was the main man at St Andrew's during an initial loan spell from Fulham, scoring 13 times in 43 league appearances before scooping up all five awards during the club's end-of-season presentation evening.

Plenty of his attacking colleagues from last term have departed either permanently or temporarily in the form of Scott Hogan, Tyler Roberts, Siriki Dembele, Koji Miyoshi, Oliver Burke and Sam Cosgrove.

During a hectic first transfer window, in which the multi-million addition of the 22-year-old stole the limelight, Davies also recruited third-tier goalscorer extraordinaire, Alfie May and Lyndon Dykes, as well as fresh creative blood across the season such as Willum Willumsson, Kieran Dowell, Emil Hansson, Tomoki Iwata and Marc Leonard to boost an already formidable squad.

Speaking within the programme, the club's 23-goal man has praised his boss for the strong influence which has seen the likes of May, Dowell and Keshi Anderson, in particular, step up with big moments of their own to compliment the poster-boy of the squad.

"When you get different managers, every manager wants to play a different way," Stansfield said.

"Last season, we had to try and adapt to five different ways of playing and it sort of upsets your rhythm. But this year, we've got a style of football that suits the attackers.

Birmingham City Top Five G+A (L1 Only) Total Alfie May 22 Jay Stansfield 20 Willum Willumsson 10 Keshi Anderson 10 Kieran Dowell 6 All Stats as per Fotmob (Correct as of 06/04/25)

"If that's running in behind or arriving in the box and feeding off crosses, it suits a forward massively," he added.

"I think that shows with the amount of goals our forwards have scored this season," the top-scorer explained. "It is a lot more enjoyable to be part of things when we know we are going to be playing attacking football.

"We have so many good attacking players at the club, and they are amazing to play with.

"What is really good about the group is that there are no arguments if someone is starting or someone's not. Everyone just gets on with their job," Stansfield stated.