Highlights Birmingham City's strong start under John Eustace has created optimism and excitement following the club's takeover and summer spending spree.

The team has recruited several younger players and currently sit fourth in the Championship, hoping for a turnaround after underperforming in previous seasons.

Sam Cosgrove is the most likely player to leave Birmingham before the transfer deadline, with interest from League One clubs, while an offer for Ivan Sunjic could force Blues into a decision.

Birmingham City have got off to a flying start under John Eustace in the Championship season, collecting seven points from their opening three league fixtures.

A wave of optimism has surged over the blue half of the second city after the club's long-awaited takeover and a subsequent showing of ambition in the transfer market has followed. Blues have enjoyed a summer of spending under their new ownership group, bringing in no fewer than eight players so far.

Their excitement has certainly been vindicated, sitting fourth in the second tier, and hoping to turn their fortunes around after several subpar seasons at the wrong end of the table.

There have been some key departures from St. Andrew's this summer, including the likes of Tahith Chong, Troy Deeney, George Friend, and Maxime Colin - with the strategy at Birmingham this summer been heavily weighted towards recruiting younger players.

Tyler Roberts has arrived from Leeds United and is joined by Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele, Dion Sanderson, Keshi Anderson, and Lee Buchanan so far.

Blues under new ownership have certainly shown ambition and the first shoots of a potential start of an exciting new dawn have begun to spring.

Of course, with the window still open, things could change quickly, and the futures of other key players remains uncertain at St. Andrew's but, with Birmingham hoping to be far more competitive this season, it is likely that they look to hang onto most of John Eustace's squad from here on out.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at two potential outgoings we would not be surprised to see depart before deadline day on September 1st.

Will Sam Cosgrove leave Birmingham City before the end of the transfer window?

Derby County and Blackpool are two of five League One clubs that are interested in signing Birmingham's Sam Cosgrove, as reported by Alan Nixon.

The other interest comes from the likes of Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, and Barnsley, with all of them pursuing a loan deal for the 26-year-old striker.

He has had a difficult time at St. Andrew's, failing to make an impact in the West Midlands and being sent out on loan a number of times, with varying degrees of success.

Cosgrove had a decent spell at Plymouth Argyle last season, helping the Pilgrims reach the Championship, and it appears that has caught the eye of other sides in the third tier due to his performances in the South West.

Cosgrove is perhaps the most likely player in the Blues squad to leave Birmingham before the deadline in September.

Could Ivan Sunjic depart Birmingham City this summer?

Sunjic has had a strange career in the West Midlands so far.

The defensive-midfielder spent last season on loan with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, but was then involved in pre-season action for Blues, to the surprise of many fans.

He has since played in all four games so far, too. Including starting and completing all three league games and perhaps there are signs he is set to stay.

However, it's fair to say his signing hasn't been an overall success, having joined in 2019 from Dinamo Zagreb for a fee of around £6.3 million. The Croatian international has racked up 137 appearances for the club so far but been inconsistent throughout his time with the club.

He has never quite lived up to that price tag, and although his performances have been good so far this season, it would not be that surprising if Blues decided to cash in and cut their losses, should a bid come their way before the deadline.

It would be a shame to lose Sunjic when the midfielder finally looks to have found his feet but with his contract up next summer, a decent offer would be tempting.