Birmingham City issue update on the situation with St Andrew’s

Birmingham City have issued a club update giving supporters more information on the status of the stadium repairs.

One third of St Andrew’s has been closed this season for remedial works after structural surveys revealed disrepair in the the Kop and Tilton Road stands.

Problems arose 12 months ago when it was discovered the steelwork holding up the lower tier of the of the two stands had fallen victim to corrosion.

Investigations into the structural issues have been ongoing and the club has finally been able to issue an update to supporters on the status of the work on stadium.

The update revealed that ‘terms are being finalised with a highly reputable structural engineer’ who will oversee the next stage of the remedial work to the stands.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Birmingham City players play for now?

1 of 24 Cameron Jerome? Luton MK Dons Northampton Peterborough

It was also revealed that for now, the impacted stands will remain restricted with the full extent of the repairs yet to be accessed and realised, meaning the ‘club is unable provide an accurate timeframe on a date for completion’.

Whilst the update is a positive step in the right direction when it comes to transparent communication with supporters, the length of time of the repairs undetermined. This unfortunately means that there are no guarantees the ground will be fully operational by the start of next season.

The full stadium update can be read below:

Following receipt of the most recent report on the Stadium, the Club are finalising terms with a highly reputable structural engineer who will oversee the next stage of the repairs. Their remit will be to liaise between the Club and contractors to determine the best and quickest possible solution, with safety and practicality at the forefront of every decision.

At present, access remains limited to beneath the lower tiers due to excessive spoil in situ from the Stadium’s previous terracing.

In light of this, we are exploring various ways to gain further access in order to uncover the full extent of the necessary repair work. These options include, but are not limited to, the removal of the existing seats and lifting of the current pre-cast concrete to carry out the necessary works.

Therefore, until the full extent of the repairs can be accessed and realised, the Club cannot, at this stage, provide an accurate timeframe on a date for completion.

Further details on the lower tier repairs will be made available to supporters once confirmed.

In addition, the Club are also exploring the possibility of installing safe standing for sections of the lower tiers at St. Andrew’s.

Our supporters have made it clear that safe standing is an initiative they would welcome and as a Club we have listened to those calls and will further the conversation in the coming weeks.