The January sale of Cohen Bramall to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee has left Rotherham United with only two natural full-backs within the entire squad.

With no cover for either Reece James or Joe Rafferty, Rotherham were left without a right-back for their game against top-of-the-league Birmingham City, when Rafferty was unavailable. Captain Hakeem Odoffin stood in at right-back and put in a decent performance but was arguably at fault for both goals conceded against Blues.

He was caught under the ball for a Lyndon Dykes knockdown into Jay Stansfield’s path for the first goal and was clumsy in giving away a penalty for the second. Although he performed admirably in an out-of-position role, it can be argued that a natural right-back would not have been caught out of position for either goal.

What seems clear from the Birmingham defeat is that Rotherham are running a major risk by moving beyond the end of the January window without adding cover at full-back.

Full-back problems on either side for the Millers

Rotherham also looked vulnerable down the left-hand side. James has proven himself to be a capable defender in this league and an extremely consistent performer. However, having played 2070 minutes this season in 26 games, making him the third most played player in the squad, he is starting to look fatigued in this setup.

Ethan Laird had an adventurous time marauding up and down Birmingham’s right-hand side and got the better of James numerous times. The Rotherham defender was also at fault for the first goal with a misplaced clearance that was exposed on his side to allow the ball to be crossed into Dykes for the opener.

Reece James stats 2024/2025 as per 05/02 (FotMob) Successful passes 627 Pass accuracy 71.9% Chances created 23 Interceptions 26 Tackles won % 45.2% Duels won % 58% Aerials won % 60% Fouls committed 14 Recoveries 105

The Steve Evans plan for Rotherham's width

After the departure of Bramall, Rotherham manager Steve Evans declared he was not after a replacement for the attacking wing-back, leading to further confusion about what the plan for the squad would be.

In an interview, it was stated that both Zak Jules and Louie Sibley can deputise at left-back if called upon. Is this ideal for the Millers? No.

Jules and Odoffin have proven to be a formidable centre-half partnership since the turn of the year – conceding ten goals in eight games, albeit four in one game against Burton Albion. Whilst Sibley has been brought in as a more creative, attacking central midfielder, he has described his time in a left-wing back position as not his ideal place. It appears to be a very ‘last resort’ scenario for Evans as squad depth drops after the winter transfer window.

Rotherham United are running a risk in the second half of the season

With no cover added in January, an injury or suspension to either full-back could have dire consequences for Rotherham.

The Birmingham game is a clear example of what happens when the Millers are without a natural right-back and the fatigue of an overworked James means at times they're vulnerable down the flanks.

With Rotherham vying for the play-offs and on a stellar run of form since the turn of the New Year, any disruption within the team will be a big hit to momentum. Especially if this includes sacrificing a natural centre-half to an unnatural full-back position, this, in any settled team, will cause disruption. As seen against Birmingham, it can be detrimental to the Millers.

It disrupts the balance of the team, forcing Evans to play one of Cameron Humphreys or Sean Raggert in the centre of defence. Breaking up a midfield to accommodate a position at either full-back role is problematic for the team's stability.

Many questions will be asked about Rotherham in the next few months due to their business in January – for Millers’ fans, the hope will be that the lack of recruitment out wide does not dent their play-off dreams.