Birmingham City issue fresh update regarding St Andrews

Birmingham City have released a further update on the condition of St. Andrews this afternoon.

Last month, the club revealed that following the pause on Championship action for the World Cup, work had begun on the lower tiers of the Tilton Road Stand and the Kop Stand on the 12th November.

At the time, the club also provides images of the ongoing work on social media, which can be seen below.

First week of remedial work. ✅ pic.twitter.com/yZ48sRv662 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) November 19, 2022

Now, with Championship action set to get back underway this weekend, the Blues have released a fresh update on the stadium situation.

“As the remedial work at St. Andrew’s progresses into a fourth week, the Club is pleased to confirm that all demolition work has now been completed successfully and on schedule.” the latest Blues statement reads.

“As mentioned in previous updates, the focus of the work up to Friday 2 December had been demolishing the tiers, removing the spoil, stripping the reinforcement from the concrete, and then crushing the concrete in the Kop car park.

“With those elements successfully completed, the contractors worked to level the gradient of what remains in order to carry out the next phase of the work. Starting from Monday of this week, the laying of scaffolding where the seats previously were has begun, with a damp-proof membrane next to be installed in each area before the scaffold then being covered with the advertising hoardings seen previously this season.

“The Club will keep supporters up to date with imagery and updates as the scaffolding, damp-proof membranes and advertising hoardings are fitted prior to our Sky Bet Championship match with Reading.”

Birmingham City travel away from home to face Blackpool in Championship action this weekend.

The club’s next match at St Andrews is scheduled to be against Reading on Friday 16th December.

The Verdict

It’s good to see progress being made on Birmingham City’s stadium.

It’s been a shame that the lower tiers have been unable to open so far this season, with there being a real feel-good factor surrounding the current team.

Ultimately, the sooner those lower tiers are open to supporters again, and the ground is back to its capacity, the better.

It does sound as though the latest work has got that process underway and therefore, this latest update is a positive one.