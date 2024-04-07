Birmingham City have certainly gained a high regard for nurturing youth in the not-so-distant past.

The likes of the Bellingham brothers and Jordan James have all progressed through the youth ranks at Birmingham in recent years, so given the club's growing reputation as a great destination for young players, in-demand Scottish defender Darryl Carrick should make the move over the border to St. Andrew's.

The Blues are believed to be showing interest in the Scotsman, and it makes perfect sense as to why. He's a bright talent and Birmingham appear to want youth at the back – with only one defender over the age of 30 in Marc Roberts.

Tony Mowbray's emphasis on youth could lead to Darryl Carrick signing

Current boss Tony Mowbray, who is expected to return in the summer after time out with illness, places a real emphasis on playing younger players and providing academy graduates with a fantastic pathway into his first team football.

During his time at Sunderland, the experienced coach had an average starting XI age of around 23, making his teams some of the youngest seen in the Championship since its creation.

In addition, the Blues currently have a defensive unit with an average age of 23.56, according to Transfermarkt, meaning Carrick would be joining a good environment for him to settle into.

Notable players that have found success after leaving Birmingham Player Name Birmingham Appearances (Goals) Career Appearances after Birmingham (Goals) Jude Bellingham 41 (4) 115 (28) Jobe Bellingham 24 (0) 39 (7) Demarai Gray 72 (8) 227 (24) Nathan Redmond 62 (7) 344 (37) Seb Larsson 184 (19) 339 (35)

Darryl Carrick is a rising talent that could thrive at Birmingham City

The young Scotsman has certainly caught the eye this season while playing for Queens Park this season at youth level, with his domineering performances prompting Birmingham scouts to take in the under-18's Easter Friday fixture against St Mirren, which Queens Park won 2-1.

The hot prospect has been around the fringes of the Scottish side's first team for a while too, boosting his reputation as a future star even further, and while he hasn't made the step up to senior level just yet, it seems clear that his performances will warrant a debut before seasons end up in Scotland.

It's no surprise then that teams in both England and Scotland are said to be tracking him but the success of other young players at Birmingham in recent years sure makes it the ideal destination.

Despite not having an amazing season on the pitch as they currently sit inside the Championship relegation zone, there are still plenty of reasons to cheer when it comes to the development of Birmingham's young players.

Current first-teamers George Hall and James have repaid managers' faith in recent years while seeing their performances on the pitch turn into rewards off it.

Hall won the club's young player of the year in 2022/23 and has made fleeting appearances this season, due in part to injury.

Meanwhile, James is currently up for Championship Young Player of the Year, having starred in the Blues' side throughout this season, making 39 appearances and scoring eight goals.

It's not just accolades that the duo are winning, as they have also been winning the interest of top flight clubs both in England and abroad.

Hall's contract did originally expire this summer, which would've benefitted Leeds United and West Ham United, just two of the clubs with reported interest in the young midfielder - however, the Blues have since tied him down to a deal which is now set to expire in 2026.

More recently, James has been of interest to Italian Serie A side Atalanta, and, despite holding off interest in him throughout January, the Midlands side will have a difficult job keeping hold of him come the summer window, especially if he becomes an award winner and continues his stellar season from midfield, with clubs in England now also joining the fight for the young midfielder.

This isn't forgetting Jude Bellingham either, who, only 3 years after leaving Birmingham, won The Golden Boy award in 2023, an award made to the best male under-21 footballer playing in the top European divisions over the course of a year.

The England international had moved to German side Borussia Dortmund from the Blues, and having honed his craft there alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, before the midfielder was then sold on to Real Madrid for a fee believed to be in the £88.5m, according to Sky Sports, with add-ons potentially bringing the fee beyond £115m.

According to The Athletic, there was a sell-on clause inserted into the deal done with the German side, reported to be just over 5%, meaning that when Bellingham made the move last summer, Birmingham would've netted just over five million pounds.

Therefore, it is extremely likely that if Birmingham are successful in signing Carrick, and he proves to display his huge promise, that the club could have yet another award winner, and likely a player that would attract a sizable fee, on their hands.