Birmingham City investor Tom Brady travelled over to Madrid to watch former Blue Jude Bellingham play in El Classico, on Sunday night.

Tom Brady and Jude Bellingham's Birmingham City influence

Brady and Bellingham are, arguably, the two current biggest names associated with the club. The Real Madrid player, who came through the club's ranks before being sold to Borussia Dortmund for £25 million - a record fee for a 17-year-old - in the summer of 2020.

Birmingham have since benefitted from his brilliance. The sell-on clause that they put into the deal with the German meant that, when he was sold to Madrid for a fee of up to £115 million, including add-ons, as per Sky Sports, the Blues received £6 million, according to The Times.

Brady, a legend of the NFL, seven-time Super Bowl winner, and now partial owner of the midlands-based club, bought a small stake in the club in August 2023. Unfortunately, his winning ways haven't quite yet rubbed off on the playing squad, who are in the relegation zone of the Championship with two games to play.

Brady is attempting to have some effect on the team's performance though, as he is said to be advising them on nutrition and ways to keep their bodies in peak condition, as per Birmingham Live. Given his longevity in his respective sport - 23 seasons in the NFL - it would probably be wise to listen to him.

Tom Brady meets Jude Bellingham

The two had never met each other before, but the now partial owner of Bellingham's boyhood club watched his new team win against Barcelona, in a game which effectively means that Real will win the La Liga title. They have an 11-point lead with six games to go in the 2023/24 campaign.

The 20-year-old midfielder once again came up clutch for Los Blancos, scoring a late goal to put Real in front; something which Brady is quite familiar with from his playing days.

This edition wasn't without its dramas though. A shot from teenager Lamine Yamal appeared to go over the line of the Madrid goal, but no goal was given. Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has said that they will request a replay if the winger's effort is shown to have crossed the line.

The former quarterback joined Madrid in their changing room after the game, and said this after meeting Real's new number five, and the rest of his team.

"El Classico!! I’ve watched this match on television for many years and what a game it was last night," said Brady, via his Instagram.

"I am always grateful for moments like last night where I am able to watch others live their dream and come together as a team to accomplish lifelong goals.

"Being able to watch and appreciate greatness from athletes across the world is inspiring for us all. Sports bring so many people together and gives us something to look forward to.

"Hope, joy, and success are emotions that make life worth living. The future is in great hands with these young superstars and I wish them the best in their pursuit of glory for their families, teams, and countries they represent.

"Congrats Real Madrid for a great season. And to Barcelona for such a valiant effort last night.

"PS We’ll hold your parking spot in Birmingham, Jude #KRO😉😂."

Birmingham need to muster some of Brady and Bellingham's spirit for final two fixtures

Saturday presents a massive opportunity for City. They face Huddersfield Town, who are 23rd in the Championship, in what should be seen as a must-win game for them. A draw would be okay, as it would take them above Sheffield Wednesday, unless the Owls also scored points on Saturday.

The Blues had, in theory, a great opportunity to gain some points last weekend, but they were only able to manage a draw against an already relegated Rotherham United side.

It's in the nature of the newly familiar pairing to put in a big performance, and/or pull the rabbit from out the hat, in high pressure situations. The Birmingham players need to be able to capture some of that energy and infuse it into their own performance against the Terriers.