Birmingham City are said to be interested in signing Queen's Park defender, Darryl Carrick.

It's been claimed by TEAMtalk that there are a number of English and Scottish clubs interested in signing Carrick, who is a highly-rated centre-back.

Birmingham interest in Carrick

Within that report from TEAMtalk, its said that Birmingham are "keen to steal a march" on any other potential suitors of the centre-back.

Blues sent scouts to watch Carrick in action for Queen's Park's U18s side over the Easter weekend, with the teenage ace starting in a 1-0 win.

One reason Birmingham are seen as an ideal destination for young talent like Carrick is how they've developed young talent over the years. Jude Bellingham, who is set to star for England at Euro 2024 and lead Real Madrid into the latter stages of the Champions League this season, is the most obvious talent to emerge at St Andrew's, but his brother, Jobe, who is with Sunderland in the Championship, is another good example. Jordan James, too, has been earning rave reviews this season.

Carrick could be one of Birmingham's first additions of the summer transfer window "if negotiations progress as expected" in the coming weeks and months.

Queen's Park are braced for interest in their starlet and Birmingham will not be expected to be the only club interested in the centre-back.

Carrick could find Birmingham a perfect home

Birmingham have a decent track record with young talent, with the Bellingham brothers and James very recent examples of how they nurture players and give them a first-team pathway.

One other thing that fuels their suitability is Tony Mowbray, who is the club's Manager, albeit not currently in the dugout due to ongoing health reasons, with Gary Rowett in-charge for the run-in.

Mowbray has developed a great reputation in recent years for his own ability to work with youngsters and deliver results in the Championship. At Sunderland last season, he led the Black Cats to a play-off finish, with young stars like Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke at the forefront of his success.

Sunderland's recruitment blueprint is on young talent and Mowbray delivered. The club's drop-off since then underlines just how much he was getting out of a young and inexperienced squad.

Carrick will take both the club and Mowbray's record with players of his standing when making a decision this summer. The U18 ace won't be short of suitors but Blues have a two-fold card they can play in those negotiations.

Birmingham position in the Championship table

One thing standing between Birmingham, the summer transfer window and a chance to officially sign Carrick will be the remaining six games of the Championship season.

Blues' situation is far from ideal with Mowbray absent and Rowett in-charge trying to save their season. Birmingham sit 20th in the Championship table on 42 points and are just two clear of the relegation zone. A 1-0 win over Preston North End on Easter Monday was a huge result for the club - Jay Stansfield striking on 68 minutes to ease relegation fears.

That result was particularly important, too, with Leicester City hosting Birmingham next weekend. The Foxes are third in the table and one of the more daunting opponents at this level for most sides.

Quite what Birmingham's division means for their Carrick chase remains to be seen, with all indicators right now suggesting that the club are hoping to get a deal done sooner rather than later.