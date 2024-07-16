Highlights Birmingham City interested in Cardiff midfielder Andy Rinomhota who may leave Bluebirds this summer.

Chris Davies' Birmingham preparing for League One promotion, actively strengthening the squad.

Rinomhota stats show potential, struggled for regular playtime at Cardiff, could thrive at Birmingham.

Birmingham City are among the clubs interested in signing Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota.

That is according to Darren Witcoop, who states that the midfielder is expected to leave the Bluebirds this summer after being the subject of much interest.

The Blues are preparing for life in League One under the new management of Chris Davies.

Birmingham are expected to be there or thereabouts when it comes to promotion this season, and as any new manager wants to do, Davies is keen to strengthen his side with players he sees fit.

Birmingham have already been busy in this transfer window, adding Emil Hansson, Alife May, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, and Ryan Allsop to their ranks.

They are unlikely to be finished there, with Rinomhota the latest player to be linked with a move to the Midlands.

Birmingham City hold an interest in Andy Rinomhota

It appears as though Birmingham City are in the market for a new midfielder before the season kicks off.

It was reported on Monday that the club is interested in signing Stoke City midfielder Josh Laurent, but the player's wages may be an issue in any deal.

Now, there is a fresh name on Birmingham’s transfer list, and according to Darren Witcoop, the Blues are interested in signing Andy Rinomhota.

He states that the Cardiff City midfielder is the subject of interest from a number of clubs, with Rinomhota expected to leave the Bluebirds in this transfer window.

Birmingham do hold an interest in the player, but they are not the only team exploring a deal for the 27-year-old.

Rinomhota is contracted to the Welsh side for just one more season, meaning this transfer window is the last chance the club will get to sell the player for a fee before he leaves for nothing in 12 months.

Andy Rinomhota’s Cardiff City stats

Andy Rinomhota has been with Cardiff City since July 2022, when he joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Reading FC.

Rinomhota came through the academy at Reading after joining the club in 2015, and big things were expected of the player.

However, for whatever reason, he hasn’t really hit the heights that were expected, with him struggling for regular games at Cardiff.

Andy Ronimohota's Cardiff City stats Apps 48 Goals 0 Assists 5 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 16th)

The midfielder played 39 times for the club in the Championship in his first season, but that was followed up by just three games before he was sent out on loan to Rotherham United.

Rinomhota played 16 times for the Millers last season but was unable to get on the scoresheet as the club were relegated to League One.

The 27-year-old has now returned to Cardiff after his loan spell away, and it appears as though his future is away from the club.

Related Birmingham City obstacle outlined in Stoke City midfielder chase The Blues are said to be 'very keen' on a deal to bring the midfielder to St Andrew's this summer

Rinomhota could be a solid addition for Birmingham City

It is clear to see that Rinomhota hasn’t had the best of times since joining Cardiff City, and with him being sent out on loan last season, it isn't much of a surprise that the club are looking to move him on.

The midfielder needs to find a club and a level where he is going to play week in and week out, inconsistent game-time is no good for him at this point in his career.

Maybe dropping into League One and playing for a side like Birmingham may suit the player. He might be able to impose his ability better than he can in the Championship, taking a step back to move his career forwards. Birmingham are an attractive proposition this summer and in 2024/25, and it might be that he's back on the rise quickly at St Andrew's.