Birmingham City in transfer ‘limbo’ as pursuit of PL outcast stalls

Birmingham City are weighing up a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, reports journalist Alan Nixon.

Darlow, 29, is in his fifth season at Newcastle. Though he’s without a top-flight appearance in the last two campaigns and this summer he looks set to depart.

It comes after Martin Dubravka’s emergence as one of the Premier League’s best shot-stoppers last season, and one club said to be keen on Darlow this summer is Birmingham City with either a permanent of loan deal on the cards.

But Aitor Karanka could yet miss out on Darlow, with a deal said to be waiting on Steve Bruce’s pursuit of a replacement for the Englishman:

Newcastle. Birmingham. Karl Darlow deal difficult just now but could change if Bruce lands a keeper. Blues will have to dig deep even for a loan all the same. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2020

It comes after Birmingham announced the signing of George Friend yesterday – the 32-year-old has linked up with Karanka for the 2020/21 season, and gets the ball rolling on a summer of excitement for Blues fans.

Karanka’s appointment has instilled some belief back into the St Andrew’s faithful. But they remain in desperate need of a goalkeeper after Lee Camp’s summer exit.

Darlow has previous Championship experience with Nottingham Forest. He spent five years at the club and was a regular feature throughout both the 2013/14 and 2-14/15 seasons for Forest.

Quiz: Are these 10 Birmingham City facts actually true?

1 of 10 St Andrews has a capacity of over 29,000 True False

The verdict

Birmingham are in a difficult position like most at the moment, with funding tight, and player purchases wholly dependent on player sales.

Darlow though would be a fine bit of business for Birmingham – a Championship and Premier League proven goalkeeper, with a few years still left ahead of him at 29. Birmingham though might have to play the waiting game with this one.