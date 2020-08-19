Birmingham City in talks over first-team player’s exit

Birmingham City are in talks with an unnamed Championship side over the potential transfer of Wes Harding.

Harding has been on the books at St Andrew’s his entire senior career, with his only other football coming out on loan with Alfreton during the 2016/17 campaign.

The 23-year-old has made 60 appearances for the senior side at St Andrew’s since debuting in August 2017, including 15 in the Championship last season as Birmingham battled off the threat of relegation.

However, it appears that Harding’s time with the club may be coming to an end now, with We Are Birmingham reporting on Twitter that there are ongoing talks between Blues and an unnamed Championship side over a potential transfer for the 23-year-old.

We understand talks are currently ongoing between #BCFC and another Championship club regarding a move for Wes Harding — We Are Birmingham (@WeAreBirmingham) August 19, 2020

Aitor Karanka has been appointed at St Andrew’s this summer, with the Spaniard looking to deliver better results on the field after Birmingham’s struggles fighting off relegation in previous seasons under Garry Monk and then Pep Clotet.

The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss has a wealth of Championship experience and won promotion to the Premier League during his time on Teesside.

The Verdict

Harding hasn’t been wholly convincing under previous regimes, but he’s been in a struggling side and not really had a chance to establish himself in the starting line-up.

He was regularly involved under Monk in 2018/19, but his game-time dipped last season in the Championship and given Karanka is going to be arriving with fresh ideas, it perhaps shouldn’t be a surprise that Blues are open to moving him out.

Although an unnamed club, a fresh start in the Championship might be good for the defender.

