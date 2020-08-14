Birmingham City in pursuit of 11-goal man

Birmingham City are interested in signing Kayden Jackson from Ipswich Town and are going toe-to-toe with Coventry City for the signing of the striker.

Aitor Karanka is looking to reshape he squad at St Andrew’s ahead of the new season, with a view of getting Birmingham challenging higher up the Championship table.

As per Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, there’s interest in Ipswich man Jackson this summer, with Birmingham rivalling Coventry to the striker’s signature as the Tractor Boys’ squad remains at risk of getting pulled apart.

Paul Lambert’s side remain a League One outfit, with Jackson still on the books.

The 26-year-old arrived in August 2018, but struggled to make an impact on the Championship and Ipswich were relegated.

However, stepping into League One, Jackson scored 11 times last season for Ipswich and registered a further seven assists in 32 appearances before the season was curtailed.

Birmingham are preparing for a new regime under Karanka, whilst their rivals in this transfer pursuit, Coventry, are looking ahead to joining them in the Championship after winning promotion back to the second-tier under Mark Robins last season.

The Verdict

Jackson is an interesting link to the Championship.

He didn’t really impress in the Championship last time out, but he’s done well enough in League One to get second-tier clubs interested again.

Whether he is quite at Championship level, I’m not so sure, but at Birmingham or Coventry, we might be about to find out.

