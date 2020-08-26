Birmingham City in pole position to land 5-goal man’s service

Birmingham City appear strong favourites to strike a deal for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jonathan Leko, despite the interest from Sheffield Wednesday at this stage.

It’s been reported that both Birmingham and Wednesday have had a bid accepted for the West Brom midfielder, with Leko now set to move either across the Midlands or up to South Yorkshire.

A report from The Athletic has provided an update on Leko today, confirming that the West Brom man is leaning towards a move to Birmingham, which would see him link-up with new boss, Aitor Karanka.

Leko has managed 23 appearances for West Brom’s senior side so far in his career, but he’s had opportunities out on loan with both Bristol City and Charlton Athletic.

Last year, he was with the latter in the Championship, scoring five goals and registering four assists for Lee Bowyer’s side in only 21 league appearances.

However, injury halted his development at the Valley and the 21-year-old was forced to miss out on the second-half of the season as Charlton slipped to relegation on the final day of the campaign.

The Verdict

Leko isn’t going to get much of a chance in the Premier League with West Brom and his success in the Championship before makes him a decent option this summer.

He was in fine form for Charlton last season before his injury, so if Birmingham can get that level out of him, he will be worth the fee paid.

For Wednesday, they will look on with regret if that happens, particularly after having a bid of their own accepted.

