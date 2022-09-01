Birmingham City in negotiations with club for transfer deal with 25-year-old

As per our exclusive Football League World report, Birmingham City are interested in recruiting Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga this summer.

Following a slow start to the season for Birmingham City, which sees them currently sitting in the relegation zone, there is still some work to be done by John Eustace before the 11pm transfer deadline this evening.

The Blues have won just one league game so far this season and they seem to lack a threat up top having scored just four goals in their seven games so far this year.

As detailed in our exclusive Football League World report, one name they were considering to bring in for reinforcements is Tshimanga from the National League.

With limited time until the end of the transfer window, the Blues had no time to waste if they were to make a move and it now appears they have acted upon their interest.

According to journalist Charlie Walden, the Blues are now in negotiations with Chesterfield over a potential transfer.

Walden states that whilst the Spireites are not keen on selling their star striker, they do have a price and the player is keen to move higher up the football pyramid if he can.

A further update from Walden reports that Birmingham are currently off the asking price from Chesterfield who are looking for around £750,000 to £1million although a price of £500,000 with add-ons has also been discussed between the clubs.

Tshimanga is currently under contract with Chesterfield until 2024 meaning they are under no pressure to sell this summer so this could be a test of how desperately Birmingham want the 25-year-old.

The Verdict:

Birmingham need attacking reinforcements if they want to start to push on this season and Tshimanga is a powerful striker who has done brilliantly in the National League so you can see why he’s an attractive option.

That being said, Chesterfield are under no pressure to sell and therefore shouldn’t accept anything less than their asking price for a player who is crucial to them as they try and gain promotion back to the Football League.

It could be a bit of a risky signing for the Blues given the 25-year-old has a lack of regular game time outside non-league football. However, at this stage it doesn’t seem as though they’ve got their eyes on anyone else and therefore could be convinced to strike a deal with the Spireites.