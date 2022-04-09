Birmingham City in line for transfer boost as Manchester United reportedly make player decision

Manchester United have revealed they will be allowing six players to leave this summer when their contracts expire according to the Daily Mirror.

One of those players told he can leave is Tahith Chong, along with Juan Mata, Edison Cavani, Lee Grant, Paul Pogba and, Jesse Lingard.

The departure of Chong would certainly alert Birmingham City, where Chong excelled this season for the Blues before picking up an injury last October.

Chong has gained a number of admirers at Birmingham and has become a fan favourite with his performances at St Andrews.

In 19 appearances, he’s scored once and assisted twice but his ability with the ball allowed Birmingham City to hit teams on the counter attack. With the 22-year-old possibly becoming a free agent this summer, Birmingham could well make a move permanently.

Due to his potential, Chong wouldn’t be short of admirers but considering the Blues have plundered money into the wrong areas in recent years, investing in Chong would be the right move.

In addition, his relationship with the fans has prospered at the club and the importance Bowyer places on him in his system could be sway in a permanent stay at St Andrews.

That being said, Manchester United do have an option to extend Chong’s dead should they decide which could scupper a permanent move to the West Midlands.

The Verdict

It would be strange for Birmingham not make a move for Chong. Whether Manchester United extend Chong’s deal or not, it’s clear his long-term future lies away from Old Trafford which should open the door for Birmingham City.

Lee Bowyer needs to put together a young, hungry and vibrant squad to ensure the club becomes self sufficient after years of poor spending.

Should Chong become available, whether on a free transfer or not, Birmingham City have to explore the option.