Birmingham City haven’t messed around when it comes to making new signings in this transfer window.

The Blues have lost some key players in the last few weeks, but that has only spurred them on to act in the transfer market.

The Championship outfit has made seven new signings so far, and they are likely not going to stop there, as the aim for the club will be to push up the league standings.

Birmingham has spent some money so far this summer, but it now looks like their next addition could be from the free agent market.

Keshi Anderson has been on trial at the club during pre-season, and it is now believed the club have begun contract talks with the player, as reported by Birmingham Live.

What is Keshi Anderson’s current situation?

The 28-year-old is without a club this summer after he was released by Blackpool last month on the expiration of his contract.

Anderson had been at Bloomfield Road since 2020, when he joined from Swindon Town, and in his three years at the club, he was a regular feature.

Anderson played 70 times, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists, but it was at Swindon where the player had the most success.

He played over 100 times for the club, netting 16 times and grabbing 21 assists along the way.

But, as he found himself without a club this summer, he was free to train wherever, and Birmingham were the side that decided to take a closer look at him.

How has Keshi Anderson performed in his trial period at Birmingham City?

The forward has featured in three games for Birmingham during their pre-season, as he’s been training with the Championship club for over two weeks now.

The Blues played Northampton Town on Wednesday, and Anderson played the whole 90 minutes of that game. That came after he also featured in games against Solihull Moors and FC Cartagena.

Anderson is said to have recorded two assists in the three games that he has played.

This report from Birmingham Live, states that the club are now hoping to reach an agreement to sign the 28-year-old.

If Birmingham were to sign Anderson, he would be the club’s third winger who has joined in this transfer window, after Siriki Dembele and Koji Miyoshi.

Would Keshi Anderson be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Anderson is a player who has plenty of experience in the EFL but not so much in the Championship, as he’s only featured on 41 occasions.

However, that shouldn’t go against the winger, and if he’s impressed John Eustace, then it is definitely a deal worth pursuing for the club.

That is what pre-season is all about, players taking their opportunities and impressing their managers. Anderson has clearly done that, and Eustace obviously feels he has something to offer his team.

Whether Anderson plays regularly for the club is unclear, as the club has several options in that area of the pitch, but he could become a useful squad addition as the Championship is a long, hard season.