Birmingham City in advanced talks with European outfit as 22-y/o closes in on switch

Birmingham City are set to sign Lovro Majer from Dinamo Zagreb according to reports from Croatia, as they gear up for a busy summer.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t been a regular for The Blues since he joined from Lokomotiva Zagreb two years ago and he has featured in just 21 league games this season as the team claimed the title once again.

Therefore, a summer move could be on the cards and Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti have suggested that a move to Birmingham City is ‘very close’.

They state that the playmaker is expected to join on a loan deal after talks, although they haven’t ruled out the possibility of a permanent switch for the 22-year-old.

Either way, they seem clear that Majer will be playing in the Championship next season for Blues – despite the fact that they haven’t named a successor to Pep Clotet yet.

If the deal does go through, it will be the second capture Blues have made from Dinamo Zagreb in successive summers after the signing of Ivan Sunjic 12 months ago.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it’s bizarre the club appear to be pushing through with a transfer without a permanent Head Coach and it shows they have little say in the recruitment at the club.

However, Majer is a talented player and he has qualities that Blues are lacking right now, with his ability to pick a pass in the final third.

So, he would be an exciting signing and fans will hope he’s one of many through the door as this squad needs a lot of work if they are to push on next season.

