Birmingham City have made ex-Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper their first-choice target after the sacking of Wayne Rooney, as reported by Football Insider.

The Blues announced on Tuesday that they had taken the decision to sack Rooney after losing nine of the 15 games he took charge of.

Out of those 15 games, Rooney only managed two wins during his time in the dugout, and that resulted in Birmingham going from a side competing for a play-off spot to now finding themselves in a relegation fight.

As whenever a manager is sacked there have been several names mentioned in regards to the post, with former managers John Eustace and Gary Rowett keen, while Paul Heckingbottom and Will Still have also been mentioned.

It was reported by The Sun last week that Birmingham were looking at Cooper as a potential replacement, and it now seems he is the club’s first-choice.

Birmingham City make Steve Cooper first-choice target

Birmingham are just a day into their search for a new manager, but it seems their plan in what they want to do next is already becoming clearer.

According to Football Insider, the Blues have made Steve Cooper their first-choice target to replace Rooney.

The report states that the former Nottingham Forest manager is wanted by several clubs, with him seen as a ready made replacement for Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, but the Premier League side aren’t ready to make a managerial change yet.

So, Birmingham’s board are looking to pursue a move for Cooper before turning to alternative targets, as stated by Football Insider.

While the report does also confirm that both Eustace and Rowett are keen on a potential return to Birmingham.

Birmingham City’s league position

As mentioned, Birmingham have been on a terrible run of form as of late, and that has resulted in them sliding down the Championship table.

Monday’s defeat to Leeds, which was the final straw for the board when it came to Rooney, means the Blues now sit in 20th place on 28 points, just six points clear of third from bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

Birmingham are not in Championship action this weekend, as they face Hull City in the FA Cup third round, so they will be hoping they can have a new manager through the door before their next league game, which is against Swansea City.

Steve Cooper would be an excellent appointment for Birmingham City

Given all the names that have been mentioned in regards to the vacancy at Birmingham, Cooper is definitely the best manager out there.

He did an excellent job at Nottingham Forest, given the circumstances when he went in and what he had to deal with throughout his time.

Cooper is fully aware of what the Championship is all about and has the experience of getting a side out of the division. So, this makes complete sense for the club to pursue him; it is just whether they can convince him to drop into the second tier and whether the project is the right one for him.