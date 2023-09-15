Highlights Neil Warnock praises the new ownership at Birmingham City, highlighting the club's difficult recent years and suggesting they deserve some good fortune.

Neil Warnock has given his verdict on the takeover at Birmingham City.

The Blues saw Tom Wagner take over the Championship side during the summer, replacing Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd as the majority shareholder at St. Andrew’s.

The previous ownership had become unpopular among supporters due to their poor running of the club in recent years.

US businessman Wagner has brought in former NFL star Tom Brady as part of his ownership group, with optimism surrounding the future of the club under the new owners.

John Eustace at the helm as manager has also given fans hope that a positive season could be upon them.

What has Neil Warnock said about Birmingham City’s owners?

Warnock highlighted the difficulty that Birmingham supporters have suffered through in recent years, suggesting no club deserves some good fortune as much as at St. Andrew’s.

The 74-year-old has praised the work done by Eustace and believes this new ownership is a positive opportunity for the club.

“It's a good footballing club Birmingham and I think the club deserve the opportunity,” said Warnock in a press conference, via Jim Conlan’s YouTube channel.

“They've spent a few quid this summer haven't they and the manager Eustace has done a decent job as well.

“I don't think many clubs deserve it more than Birmingham after what the fans have been through there.”

Warnock is currently in charge at Huddersfield Town, having come out of retirement last February to make his return to management.

The Terriers also went under a new takeover during the summer, with another American business taking control of a Championship side.

Warnock will be hoping that this is a positive step forward for his team, who struggled in a battle against relegation last season.

Huddersfield finished 19th, avoiding the drop with a good run of form under the veteran coach at the end of the campaign, with Birmingham ending up two places ahead in 17th.

Birmingham have made an excellent start to the new league campaign, sitting fourth in the table after the September international break.

Eustace’s side are unbeaten after five games, earning 11 points from a possible 15.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are 21st in the standings, having won one and drawn one of their opening fixtures.

The Championship action returns this weekend after the break, with Warnock’s side taking on Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Blues will face Watford in a 3pm kick-off on 16 September, as they look to close the gap to league leaders Preston North End.

Is there a reason for optimism at Birmingham City?

The takeover of Birmingham was a huge positive step forward for the club, as the previous owners were not bringing the club forward at all.

The appointment of Eustace has proven a very shrewd one, with the young manager deservedly earning plaudits for the work he has done with the club so far.

Birmingham have shown in the early stages of this campaign that they will be tough to beat this year.

A promotion push isn’t out of the question, which would be a fantastic start to life at Birmingham for the new owners all things considered.