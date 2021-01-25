Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth among teams interested in signing defender

Birmingham City are among some of the clubs interested in rivalling Portsmouth to the potential signing of Walsall defender Zak Jules according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Peterborough United and MK Dons are all interested in signing the 23-year-old before the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Jules has been with Walsall since 2019, and has gone on to make 41 appearances in total for the League Two side.

The defender has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season for the Saddlers, who are currently sat 11th in the fourth-tier standings after their opening 25 matches in this year’s campaign.

Jules will surely feel as though he has a point to prove at a higher level, after struggling for game time in both the Championship and League One earlier in his career.

He had previously been on the books with Reading as a youngster, but failed to make a single appearance for the Royals’ first-team, before departing in 2017.

The 23-year-old then joined Shrewsbury Town in 2017, but didn’t make an appearance for their senior side. Jules has also had spells with Barnet, Motherwell and Macclesfield Town earlier in his career.

Jules and his Walsall team-mates are set to return to action at the weekend, when they take on Mansfield Town, in what is likely to be a tricky test on Saturday.

The Verdict:

I think he’s worth the punt this month.

Jules has impressed me in League Two with Walsall, and I think he could prove to be a solid addition for any of the teams interested in landing his signature this month.

The 23-year-old still has his best years ahead of him if he can stay injury-free, and it’ll be interesting to see which club he ends up at by the end of the January transfer window.

This could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by the teams interested.