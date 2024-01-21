Highlights Birmingham City's highest earner is Krystian Bielik, making £20,000 per week.

Scott Hogan, who may leave the club, earns an estimated £11,538-a-week.

Jordan James, another potential departure, earns just £1,154-a-week, near the bottom of the squad in terms of salary.

Birmingham City could be set for a busy end to the January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray will be looking to make additions to his first team squad at St. Andrew’s during the winter market.

The veteran coach has just arrived as the club’s latest manager, and will be looking to put his stamp on the side.

However, the new coach may also have to deal with departures from the club in the next couple of weeks.

The likes of Scott Hogan and Jordan James have both been linked with a move away from the Midlands outfit.

Hogan is reportedly a target for relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, while James is attracting interest from Serie A side Atalanta.

Using estimated figures from Capology, we look at how their wages stack up against the rest of the Birmingham squad ahead of their potential exits this January…

Scott Hogan weekly salary

The club’s highest earner is currently Krystian Bielik, who makes £20,000 per week.

The Poland international signed his most recent deal with the Blues back in the summer of 2023, which keeps him with the Championship side until 2026.

Oliver Burke and Juninho Bacuna are second and third-highest earners at £18,000 and £17,885 per week, respectively.

Bacuna and Bielik have both been very important parts of the team this season, making 26 and 23 league appearances from the opening 27 fixtures.

Burke has also been a consistent presence in the side, but has struggled to cement his place as a regular in the starting line-up.

Birmingham City's top 5 earners - 2023/24 Source: Capology Weekly Salary (£) Annual Salary (£) Krystian Bielik 20,000 1,040,000 Oliver Burke 18,000 936,000 Juninho Bacuna 17,885 930,000 Ivan Sunjic 17,500 910,000 Neil Etheridge 17,500 910,000

Other high earners at St. Andrew’s include the likes of Ivan Sunjic, Neil Etheridge and Siriki Dembele.

Neither Hogan nor James are near the top of the list when it comes to highest earners at St. Andrew’s.

Hogan signed his most recent Birmingham contract in September 2020, and it is now set to expire this summer.

This has reduced his transfer value, meaning the Midlands outfit could be forced to cash in this month in order to avoid losing him as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Hogan currently earns an estimated £11,538-a-week, which amounts to £600,000 per year.

Jordan James weekly salary

This puts him above the average weekly wage at Birmingham, which equals £8,469-a-week.

The average annual salary at the club is worth £440,414.

Meanwhile, James earns way below this figure.

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks of the academy system, breaking into the first team squad during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Welshman made 53 appearances between his first two league seasons with the Blues, and has been an important part of the team this term as well.

James makes just £1,154-a-week, which puts him near the bottom of the first team squad when it comes to salary.

Only Brandon Khela and Romelle Donovan earn less for the Championship side.

James signed his most recent Birmingham contract in the summer of 2022, with that deal set to expire in the summer of 2025.

A failure to agree a new deal, which would likely include a bumper pay rise, could lead to a departure becoming inevitable.