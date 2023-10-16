Birmingham City now have quite a few assets they could sell on for a decent profit following a productive summer transfer window.

Although it will take time for some players' valuations to increase considerably, with some first-teamers only joining the club a couple of months ago, the future is looking bright.

Tom Wagner and his team weren't afraid to cash in on players either, with the likes of Tahith Chong and Jobe Bellingham both being sold to fund signings.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Buying players for low or no fees and selling them for a profit will be a good business model for Blues to adopt - and that could be the way they get themselves back to the Premier League following a long absence.

In this piece, we take a look at their midfielder Ivan Sunjic and how his expected transfer value has changed in recent years.

How is the expected transfer value of a player calculated?

The expected transfer value of a player (xTV) is made up of an "algorithmically-derived index" which determines the current and future skill of players and a combination of other factors.

These factors include their age, position, how they are performing, how strong the league they are in is and the experience they have.

Their contract situation is another key factor that helps to determine xTV - and that won't help to increase the Croatian's transfer value considering his contract runs out in the summer of 2024.

It's unclear whether they have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

How has Ivan Sunjic's expected transfer value changed in recent years?

Sunjic signed for Birmingham back in 2019 for a fee of around £6.3m, which is a sizeable amount to fork out for a Championship team.

Unfortunately for the club, it doesn't look as though they will be getting back much of that, if any of it, with the midfielder not able to justify his transfer fee for much of his time at St Andrew's, even though he has performed well this season.

His xTV was €2.1m during the same month he joined the Midlands club - and his value increased dramatically in the next couple of years following that.

In December 2021, the midfielder's xTV was €10.9m and he was playing regularly for Blues during that time, also having more than two years left on his deal at that point.

By August 2022, that had dropped to €3.1m, but increased to €5.3m the following month and that is probably because he joined Hertha Berlin on loan, and would have the chance to compete in the Bundesliga.

He was only able to make 18 league appearances for the German outfit though and he couldn't increase his xTV by much during his time there, with that figure dropping back down in May 2023 to the same figure he started with (€5.3m).

Since then, his value has fallen off a cliff and that's probably due to the fact he's getting older and his contract situation is running down, with the player having less than a year left on his deal.

His current xTV, as of October 2023, is €1.9m. This just reinforces that even if he did sign a new deal, it would be difficult to see Birmingham making a profit on him, even though his performances have been good recently.