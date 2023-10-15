Auston Trusty was the subject of one of the summer’s intense transfer battles.

The American spent last season out on loan with Birmingham City, where he received countless plaudits for his performances.

He earned the club’s player of the year award, as voted for by the Blues’ supporters, highlighting just how well he had played for John Eustace’s side.

Birmingham were keen on bringing the defender back to St. Andrew’s for this season, looking to agree a deal with parent club Arsenal.

However, the Gunners ultimately came to an agreement with Premier League side Sheffield United instead.

The 25-year-old signed for the Blades, who were preparing for life back in the top flight after gaining promotion from the Championship under Paul Heckingbottom.

How is Auston Trusty doing at Sheffield United?

Trusty signed a four-year deal with the Yorkshire outfit, signing as part of a £5 million agreement with Arsenal.

Birmingham were unable to match the same financial offer that the Blades put forward, which ultimately cost them the chance to sign the centre back.

However, the Blues may have been the better destination when it comes to playing time.

The US international has made just three appearances so far for United in the Premier League.

Trusty featured 44 times in Eustace’s side in the Championship last year, helping the team to a 17th place finish.

Meanwhile, the Blades have offered him just one start in the league, coming against Fulham.

The defender’s first competitive appearance for Heckingbottom’s side came in a penalty shootout loss to Lincoln City in the EFL Cup.

A 0-0 draw after 90 minutes saw the Premier League side eliminated to League One opposition, with Trusty featuring for the full game.

His first league appearance came in the closing stages of a 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, in which both goals came in stoppage time after Trusty had come off the bench.

His second appearance also came off the bench, in a 2-0 loss to West Ham at the end of September.

Trusty was handed a start last weekend against the Cottagers, but United succumbed to yet another defeat as they lost 3-1 to their relegation rivals.

How important is Auston Trusty to Sheffield United?

Trusty has found himself as a secondary option in Heckingbottom’s side so far, although there is potential for him to earn his place in the starting lineup on a more regular basis.

The centre back is playing in a team that is struggling for results, making it difficult for any player to stand out in particular.

Sheffield United are currently 20th in the Premier League, with just one point to their name after eight games.

Meanwhile, Birmingham are sixth in the Championship and are hoping to fight for promotion to the top flight under new manager Wayne Rooney.

The Blades have a long fight ahead of them to remain in the top division given their level of results so far.

However, the gap to safety is just three points, with many expecting a low points tally will be needed to earn a 17th place finish this year.

Trusty will be hoping to step up in the coming months to help United achieve their aim of a 17th place result in the table, or better.