Birmingham City are interested in signing Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland in the summer as John Eustace looks to add more firepower to his squad.

The 27-year-old only joined the Edinburgh outfit ahead of this season, and he has enjoyed a brilliant campaign at Tynecastle, scoring 17 goals in the Scottish Premiership to help Robbie Neilson’s side to third in the table.

Unsurprisingly, such form has caught the eye of others, with Football Insider revealing that Blues are monitoring Shankland. The update states they have had scouts watching the attacker in recent weeks, and they are considering a move in the summer.

However, any deal won’t be straightforward, as it’s also claimed that fellow Championship clubs are watching Shankland, whilst Hearts are understandably going to be reluctant to sell such an influential player.

Furthermore, the ex-Dundee United man has a contract with the Jambos that runs until 2025, so they aren’t in a position where they need to cash in.

It is stated that if Shankland did move to Birmingham then he would pick up a ‘significant increase’ with his salary, whilst the prospect of testing himself in England may appeal to the player.

After an inconsistent first season at St. Andrew's boss Eustace is sure to want to revamp the squad in the summer, although it remains to be seen whether a takeover will go through, something that will influence the budget he has.

Blues are currently seven points ahead of the relegation zone with nine games to play ahead of a weekend fixture against fellow strugglers QPR.

The verdict

Blues have averaged just over a goal a game this season and only Scott Hogan, who has struggled a lot in 2023, has double figures, so it’s no secret that they will need a new number nine in the summer.

You’d have to say Shankland would be an excellent addition. He has shown with Hearts that he has a great knack to find space in the box, and he is a very capable finisher, so there’s a lot to like about him.

But, it’s going to be tough to win the race to land the Hearts man, and it will be interesting to see if Birmingham are in a position to be spending what would be a decent sum on Shankland in the summer.

