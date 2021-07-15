Birmingham City hoping to finalise fresh agreement with experienced defender

Birmingham City are expected to agree a new deal with George Friend as the experienced defender enters the final year of his contract at St. Andrew’s.

The 33-year-old was brought to the club by former boss Aitor Karanka last summer and whilst the Spaniard didn’t manage to last the full campaign, Friend has established himself as an important figure at St. Andrew’s, featuring in 26 games.

Even though he was by no means a regular under current boss Lee Bowyer, the former player clearly values the impact Friend has around the club and on the training pitch.

That’s after Football Insider revealed Blues are in ‘advanced talks’ with the former Middlesbrough man over extending his stay in the west Midlands.

Given his age, it’s sure to be a one-year extension for Friend, who would then be signed up with Birmingham until the summer of 2023.

The left-footer will feel he still has a lot to offer on the pitch moving forward though and his versatility will surely be a factor that pleases Bowyer, as Friend can play at left-back or centre-back.

The verdict

This seems like a sensible move from Blues as Friend is a proper professional, a good leader and the sort that Bowyer would want in the dressing room.

You could argue that there’s no rush to get this done as he still has a year left on his current deal, but it’s not something that is a problem either.

This sounds like it’s very close to being finalised and Friend will hope to play an important role for what will be a new-look Blues XI that takes to the pitch for the opener in a few weeks time.

