Birmingham City hoping to beat Rangers in transfer pursuit of Premier League player

Birmingham City have made a move to bring Jack Butland back to the club on loan from Crystal Palace.

Lee Bowyer is sure to be prioritising a keeper this summer, with Matija Sarkic back at Wolves following a successful spell last season even if it was cut short by injury.

Blues had been hoping to get the Montenegro international back at St. Andrew’s, however he is set to be number two at Wolves moving forward, which has forced the Championship side to look elsewhere.

And, according to reporter Alan Nixon, Butland is emerging as a target on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old started his professional career with Birmingham, with his impressive form earning him a move to Stoke City, who were a top-flight outfit at the time.

Currently at Palace, Butland spent most of the campaign as second-choice behind Vicente Guaita and he could drop further down the pecking order as Sam Johnstone closes in on a move to Selhurst Park.

Therefore, the update claims the former England stopper is ready to move to get regular football, which Blues would be able to offer.

Rangers and Bournemouth are also said to be monitoring Butland, although neither are yet to make a move for the keeper.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

This would be an outstanding bit of business from Blues if they could get it done as they need a keeper and Butland would be an upgrade on what they have.

They are also a club close to the heart of the keeper and returning to St. Andrew’s could be what he needs to really start enjoying his football again.

You would imagine this is a difficult deal to do, particularly with the rival interest, but Blues should do all they can to try and make it happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.