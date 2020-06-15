Birmingham City hold talks with potential Pep Clotet replacement

Nigel Clough has held preliminary talks with Birmingham City over potentially replacing Pep Clotet as head coach at the end of the season, as per Sky Sports.

The club recently announced that Clotet will be leaving St. Andrew’s at the end of the season, with the Spaniard set to “explore other coaching opportunities” after a year in charge of Blues.

This means that they will now be identifying potential managerial candidates between now and the end of the season, with Clough said to have held preliminary talks with the club.

Clough, who has endured managerial spells in charge of Sheffield United and Derby County in the past, recently departed Burton Albion in order to help ease the club’s financial position.

The 54-year-old won 78 out of 228 games in charge of Albion in what was his second spell at the Pirelli Stadium, spending a total of 16 seasons in charge of the Brewers across two different spells.

Clough guided Burton to automatic promotion to the Championship under a shoestring budget in 2016, and he could now become Blues’ new head coach.

Birmingham sit 16th in the Championship table, and will be looking to secure their status in the Championship for another year as soon as possible, before looking to appoint Clotet’s replacement.

The Verdict

I think that Clough would be seen as an uninspiring appointment to many Birmingham fans.

He has spent several years managing in League One and has never really had success in the Championship, and you feel that there are better options out there for Blues.

Clough is an experienced manager, but I don’t think he would be the right man to take Blues forward and close the gap on the play-offs.