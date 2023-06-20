Birmingham City will soon be freed of their long-serving Far East owners as American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner's proposed takeover has been approved by the EFL, with just Hong Kong Stock Exchange approval now needed for it to be completed fully.

Whilst Wagner is a wealthy man, it isn't know what head coach John Eustace is going to be able to spend, with Birmingham still needing to comply by Financial Fair Play rules.

It could be that Birmingham are limited in what they can bring in this summer, but there are always gems available on free transfers before the season begins, and Birmingham are believed to be in talks with a promising forward who has recently departed a Premier League club.

Birmingham City hold talks with Crystal Palace's Junior Dixon

According to a report from BirminghamLive, the Blues are trying to land somewhat of a coup by bringing in Crystal Palace youngster Junior Dixon to the club.

Dixon went on trial with City a number of months ago as it became apparent that he wouldn't be offered a professional deal at Selhurst Park, and he played 74 minutes in a under-21's match against Watford.

The 18-year-old has links to the city of Birmingham as his parents lived there before his birth and he is said to want to continue his development in English football.

Who is Junior Dixon?

Dixon had been in the Palace academy since the age of 13 before rising through the ranks and making his debut for the club's under-18's side in August 2021.

He was only utilised as a substitute for the most part in the 2021-22 season, but he stepped up in the second year of his scholarship in the 2022-23 campaign for the Eagles.

Dixon netted 10 times in 14 appearances in the under-18's Premier League for Palace, which included an impressive run at the start of the season where he scored eight goals in his first six outings, as well as notching two assists.

That form saw the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Belgian outfit Genk keep tabs on his progress in October time as they looked into a potential move for the teenager, whilst Everton also scouted the forward in that period.

Dixon is definitely leaving Palace though after his name featured on the club's released list, meaning that Birmingham could pick up a smart prospect if talks go well that was wanted by some pretty big clubs in England and abroad.