Birmingham City have reportedly had a bid accepted for Charlton Athletic striker Alfie May.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Blues have made a bid of £775,000 for May as they look to hijack his potential move to Huddersfield Town.

It was reported on Friday that Huddersfield had agreed a fee of £750,000 with Charlton for May, and the striker was set to discuss personal terms with the Terriers, but he will now hold talks with Birmingham over the weekend.

May joined the Addicks from Cheltenham Town last summer for a fee in the region of £250,000, and he finished as the top scorer in League One last season with 27 goals, continuing his fine recent record in the third tier.

Alfie May's record since 2021 (according to Transfermarkt) Season Club Games Goals Assists 2021-22 Cheltenham Town 53 26 4 2022-23 Cheltenham Town 46 22 4 2023-24 Charlton Athletic 50 27 1

It had seemed that May was heading to Huddersfield to reunite with his former Cheltenham manager Michael Duff, but his move to the John Smith's Stadium now looks to be in serious doubt.

More to follow...