Birmingham City heading for tug of war over striker signing

Birmingham City are keen to make striker Scott Hogan’s loan move permanent in the summer transfer window, although parent club Aston Villa could still look to retain the services of the 27-year-old, a report from a print edition of The Sun (15/03, p60) has claimed.

Hogan has been in outstanding form for the Blues since joining on loan for the remainder of the season back in the January transfer window, scoring seven goals in just eight league appearances for Pep Clotet’s side.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, the latest reports have now claimed that Birmingham are now planning a move to make that loan deal permanent when the market reopens.

However, it seems there is not guarantee that they will be able to succeed in those attempts, which may now depend on Villa’s own fortunes in the remainder of the season, with the suggestion that Dean Smith’s side may look to use Hogan next season if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Villa are currently 19th in the top-flight table, two points adrift of safety but with a game in hand on those above them, following their promotion from the Championship via the play-offs at the end of last season.

Since joining Villa from Brentford back in January 2017, Hogan has made 61 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring ten times, although he has spent the last season and a half out on loan with Sheffield United, Stoke and now Birmingham.

There are currently around 18 months remaining on Hogan’s contract with Villa, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This would surely be a concern for Birmingham.

Hogan has been magnificent for the Blues ever since his arrival at the club, so they will surely not want to lose his influence if possible.

Indeed, if that was to happen, then the pressure would be firmly on them to go out and find another strike partner for Lukas Jutkiewicz, which they would find themselves lacking if Hogan was to leave.

The fact that they would be losing him to a local rival in Villa as well, is something that would only add insult to injury for the Blues here.