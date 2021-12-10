Birmingham City handed significant player boost ahead of Cardiff City clash

Birmingham City goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is set to be available for tomorrow’s clash with Cardiff City after overcoming a hamstring injury.

The shot-stopper was forced to watch on from the sidelines last weekend as the Blues suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Millwall.

In Sarkic’s absence, Neil Etheridge made his first league appearance of the season for Birmingham.

The 31-year-old was unable to prevent the Lions from sealing all three points in this particular showdown.

As a result of this defeat, Birmingham lost further ground in the race for the play-offs as they are now eight points adrift of Stoke City who currently occupy sixth-place in the Championship standings.

Set to face a Cardiff side on Saturday who have won three of their last five league games, the Blues will know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result at St Andrew’s.

If Birmingham are able to beat the Bluebirds this weekend, they could potentially leapfrog the likes of Blackpool and Swansea City in the Championship standings.

Ahead of this clash, an update has emerged regarding Sarkic’s fitness.

As cited by the Birmingham Mail, Lee Bowyer confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the keeper will be available for selection after returning to training earlier this week.

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a major boost for Birmingham as Sarkic has been one of their most consistent performers during the 2021/22 campaign.

The 24-year-old has managed to keep 10 clean-sheets in 20 Championship appearances which is an extremely impressive total.

Whilst it is safe to say that Etheridge did show some signs of promise for the Blues in their clash with Millwall, it would be somewhat of a shock if Sarkic isn’t recalled to the club’s starting eleven by Bowyer for tomorrow’s fixture.

Providing that Birmingham are able to seal victory in their showdown with Cardiff, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the second-tier in the coming weeks.