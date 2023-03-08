Birmingham City handed potential transfer boost as Wolves stance on defender’s future is clarified

Wolverhampton Wanderers are expected to part way with Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis this summer, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

The Premier League outfit sanctioned a fifth loan move for the defender last year as he re-joined Birmingham City.

After making 16 appearances for the Blues during his first stint at St Andrew’s in the first half of the previous campaign, Sanderson went on to feature for Queens Park Rangers before linking up with John Eustace’s side again ahead of the 2022/23 term.

Before suffering a season-ending back injury last month, Sanderson featured on a regular basis for the club.

As well as making 30 appearances in the Championship, the defender also represented the Blues on three occasions in the FA Cup.

Impressed by the defender’s displays, Eustace recently revealed that he is hoping that Birmingham will explore the possibility of signing him on a full-time basis.

Speaking to Birmingham Live in February, the Blues boss said: “Absolutely I want the club to look at signing him.

“It’s an injury to a young player who has had a fantastic season up to now.

“I think he has proved his worth, the fans love him to bits, like we all do here at the football club.”

In the absence of Sanderson, Birmingham are set to take on Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.

A win for the Blues in this fixture will allow them to move above the Millers in the league standings.

The Verdict

This is a boost for Birmingham’s hopes of securing the services of Sanderson as Wolves are seemingly willing to negotiate an exit for the defender.

Sanderson has demonstrated this season that he is capable of competing in the Championship as he has made 1.6 tackles, 2.7 clearances and 1.2 interceptions at this level and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.62.

Wolves are likely to seek a considerable fee for Sanderson due to the fact that his contract at Molineux runs until 2025.

If Birmingham step up their pursuit and eventually reach a breakthrough in terms of negotiations for the 23-year-old, there is every chance that Sanderson will hit the ground running at this level in the 2023/24 campaign.