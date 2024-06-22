It is probably fair to say that as a football club, Norwich City were in a good place back in the summer of 2013.

The Canaries were about to begin their third straight season playing in the Premier League, after 12th and 11th place finishes in the previous two campaign.

That would open the door for an interesting period in that particular transfer window at Carrow Road, with eight new players brought into the squad in the summer market, as they looked to push on in the following campaign.

Among those individuals to be added to the squad available to the then Norwich City manager, Chris Hughton, was Nathan Redmond.

Carrow Road move secured a reunion for Nathan Redmond

It was reported in July 2013 that the Canaries paid an initial £2million to sign Redmond from Birmingham City, with a potential for that price to rise to £3.2million

Prior to the switch to Norwich, the winger had spent his entire senior career with the Blues, having come through their youth system.

In total, the then 19-year-old had made 80 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in that time.

Redmond had also played under Hughton in that period at St Andrew's, meaning the move to Norwich allowed him to link up with one of his former managers once again.

Bringing the winger to Carrow Road, would then ultimately go on to be one that paid off considerably for the Canaries.

Nathan Redmond provided some big contributions for Norwich City

Ultimately, Redmond's debut campaign at Carrow Road would prove to be a disappointing one for all connected with the club.

Hughton was sacked as Norwich before the end of the season, which would end with the club being relegated from the Premier League back to the Championship, with just eight league wins.

Indeed, Redmond himself would find the net just once during his debut campaign with the Canaries.

Things though, would be rather different in the Championship the following campaign, for both Redmond and Norwich as a whole.

In that 2014/15 campaign, the winger became a key player for the Canaries, with a handful of goals and major flurry of assists helping his side to a third place finish in the final regular season table.

With that securing a play-off place for the club, Redmond then made a major impact in confirming his side's immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The semi-finals saw Norwich come up against local rivals Ipswich Town, and with half an hour to go in the second-leg and the score locked at 2-2 on aggregate, the winger stepped up for the Canaries.

First, he would find space in the area to fire home an put the Canaries back in front in the tie with time ticking down with his fifth goal of the campaign.

Ten minutes later he turned provider, playing in Cameron Jerome who took his opportunity to make it 4-2 on aggregate, ending the tie as a contest and sealing Norwich's place in the final.

Redmond would again step up for Norwich in that showpiece event at Wembley. After Jerome had put the Canaries in front with just 12 minutes on the clock, Redmond again got himself on the scoresheet for the second game in a row three minutes later, clinically firing into the bottom corner.

That gave his side a two-goal lead that they were able to manage for the remainder of the final, securing their place back in the Premier League after just a single season away.

Sadly for Norwich, their return to the top-flight of English football was not a successful one, as they were relegated from the division after just a single season in the 2015/16 campaign.

Redmond however, did enjoy a more successful individual campaign than his last stint in the Premier League with the East Anglia club, finishing as their second-highest scorer with six league goals.

Nathan Redmond Norwich City record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2013/14 Premier League 39 1 5 2014/15 Championship 47 6 13 2015/16 Premier League 37 6 2

That was then enough to ensure that the winger himself did at least remain in the Premier League, as he completed a move to Southampton in the summer of 2016.

It was reported that the Saints paid a £10million fee for the signing of Redmond, a much more sizeable fee than Norwich were said to have paid for his services three years earlier.

Funds like that will the likely have helped the Canaries to overcome that challenge they faced financially, in the wake of that drop back into the Championship for the following campaign.

As a result, with Redmond making a big impact on the pitch, and bringing in a bigger fee than he was signed for off it, the signing of the winger from Birmingham, is one that majorly paid off for Norwich City.