Birmingham City handed fresh Neil Etheridge boost as manager comments emerge

Neil Harris has admitted that it is possible Neil Etheridge may leave Cardiff City this summer, amid speculation linking Birmingham City with a move for the goalkeeper.

Etheridge was a regular for Cardiff as they won promotion from the Championship in 2017/18, but fast forward two years and the goalkeeper faces an uncertain future at the club.

The 30-year-old is currently behind Alex Smithies and Joe Day in the pecking order under Harris, and made only two appearances for City in the second half of last season.

With less than a year left on his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium, Harris has admitted that selling Etheridge this summer could be a possibility, and would make sense from a business point of view.

Harris, though, also praised Etheridge’s fitness upon the Bluebirds’ return to training ahead of the new Championship season.

Speaking to Wales Online, he said: “I had a really good chat with him (Etheridge) today. He is in great nick, really fit and he has been outstanding.

“He is fighting with Alex Smithies and Joe Day for the No.1 position and the No.2 as well.

“My position with Neil is very relaxed. He’s got 10 months of his contract left. Yes, from a business perspective and the lad, playing-wise, moving on to pastures new might be an avenue for him.”

Birmingham are said to have made contact over a potential move for the Phillipines international, as Aitor Karanka looks to bolster his goalkeeping options this summer.

Lee Camp and David Stockdale left St. Andrew’s at the end of last season, and the club have already brought in Espanyol shot-stopper Andres Prieto this summer.

The Verdict

Birmingham definitely need to bring in another goalkeeper to provide competition for Prieto, and Etheridge would be an excellent signing.

He’s only 30 and still has a lot to offer at this level, and he also knows what it takes to win promotion to the Premier League and be successful in the Championship.

He is a good character and would provide real leadership in defence, which is good as we all know how solid Karanka likes his teams to be.