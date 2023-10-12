Highlights Wayne Rooney's heart is with Everton and he may leave Birmingham City to rejoin his boyhood club in the future, says talkSPORT's Alan Brazil.

Birmingham City have been warned that Wayne Rooney's heart is with Everton and that the 37-year-old could leave St Andrew's to rejoin his boyhood club in a few years.

That's according to talkSPORT's Alan Brazil, who has suggested he needs a few years with Blues to prove himself but will want to head to Goodison Park if he can do that.

Wayne Rooney appointed Birmingham City boss

Blues have been a talking point across the EFL and beyond over the past week after sacking John Eustace, despite his side sitting sixth in the Championship after 11 games, and replacing him with Rooney, who impressed under tough circumstances at Derby County but was underwhelming at DC United.

The club's American owners have indicated they feel the new boss is better aligned with their ambitions, tasking him with playing 'no fear' football and instilling a winning mentality.

Rooney, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at St Andrew's, has outlined what supporters can expect from him.

He told the club website: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the First Team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals. I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.

“I’ve played at St. Andrew’s and Birmingham City fans were always loud and passionate about their team. It was a really difficult place to come as an opponent and now I get to experience what it is like to have them behind us. My job is to elevate the Club to the next level and I can’t wait to get started. I know what the expectations are and our job is to deliver.”

Wayne Rooney warning

Should Rooney deliver, links to Premier League clubs will no doubt follow and former clubs Manchester United and Everton are likely to be among those.

The former England captain was born on Merseyside and began his career with the Toffees, and Birmingham have been warned that he could leave them to take charge at Goodison Park in the future.

"You know where he'll go." said Brazil on talkSPORT in conversation with Gabby Agbonlahor.

He added: "I think if Wayne can do well with Blues, he'll go to Everton.

"Not just yet. He needs a couple of years. He can prove himself but if there is money behind the club and he does well then I think in his heart he's Everton."

Should Birmingham City fans be worried about Wayne Rooney joining Everton in the future?

Rooney's links to Everton are well known and given the size of his boyhood club, it's hardly out of the question that he would want to head back to Goodison Park in the future.

The 37-year-old has been linked with the Toffees job in the past and if he has success at Birmingham then you can bet he will be among the favourites for the role if it becomes available.

That said, it's way, way too early for Blues fans to be worried about Rooney departing for pastures new. He's barely got his feet under the table at St Andrew's and has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

For the time being, Bluenoses will just be excited about what the future can hold under their new manager and ambitious American owners.