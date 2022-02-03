Birmingham City handed boost involving Man United

Birmingham City have been boosted by the news that Tahith Chong is set to train with the club for two weeks from next Monday, as per a recent report by Birmingham Live.

The Manchester United loanee has been sidelined for months after suffering a bad injury earlier in the campaign during his stint with the Blues and hasn’t played for a lengthy period of time.

However it now appears that he is closing in on a return to action, in a turn of developments that will really help to provide a boost for Lee Bowyer and his Birmingham City side moving forwards.

Speaking about the attacker recently, Bowyer was quick to provide the following update on Chong’s recovery:

“Man United are obviously doing his [Chong’s] programme and that’s going really well so from what I understand he will be back with us next Monday.

“He trains with us for two weeks, nothing else, just training for two weeks – then we will re-evaluate it then.”

Prior to his injury setback, Chong racked up an impressive three assists in 13 league games for the Blues and was a near constant threat in matches as he really started to showcase his talent.

The winger is set to see his contract with Man United expire at the end of the current season.

The Verdict

There have been plenty of cases of player’s suffering an injury that really affects their season and Chong certainly won’t be the last one to experience this kind of setback.

The hope will be that he can return as soon as possible and play some games before the campaign finishes.

He really helped to add some flair to this Birmingham side and has been missed ever since if truth be told.

Chong is a player that is destined for bigger and brighter things in the game and this spell will certainly act as a good learning experience for the youngster moving forwards.