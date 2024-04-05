Highlights Birmingham City's relegation battle puts spotlight on key player Jordan James and potential summer transfer.

Young midfielder James has attracted interest from top-flight clubs after impressive season in the Championship.

Even if Blues avoid relegation, possibility of James' departure looms with potential significant transfer fee in mind.

Birmingham City find themselves in a battle to avoid relegation heading into the final few weeks of the Championship season.

The Blues currently sit 20th in the second-tier standings, two points clear of the bottom three with six games of the season remaining.

They are therefore going to need to pick up some more positive results under interim manager Gary Rowett, following Monday's win over Preston North End, if they are to retain their Championship status.

One man who could be vital to their hopes of doing exactly that, is midfielder Jordan James.

An impressive campaign for Jordan James

While Birmingham may have struggled on the whole, this has been a positive season for James from an individual perspective.

The 19-year-old has scored eight goals in 38 Championship appearances for the Midlands club, while he has also firmly established himself as a regular at senior international level for Wales.

As a result, there has already been plenty of interest in the teenager to have emerged from elsewhere this season.

Back in the January transfer window, it was reported that Serie A side Atalanta had bids to sign the teenager rejected.

Meanwhile, Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Wolves were also thought to have made enquiries for the Birmingham City man.

With James continuing to impress for the Blues, even being nominated for the Championship's Young Player of the Year award, there is a chance that interest could emerge again in the summer.

Championship 2023/24 Young Player of the Year Award Nominees Player Club Appearances Goals Assists Jordan James Birmingham City 38 8 0 Jonathan Rowe Norwich City 28 12 2 Archie Gray Leeds United 38 1 2 Stats correct as of 5th April 2024 - from Transfermarkt

As a result, it does seem as though some supporters of the club may be bracing themselves for the departure of James in the summer, regardless of what division they are in.

Birmingham fan discusses Jordan James future

Given the high profile nature of that interest, and James' importance to the club, this is likely a big talking point among Blues supporters.

Speaking to Football League World, our Birmingham City fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, was asked if he thinks James will leave in the summer even if they avoid relegation, and how much the club should be aiming to make from a potential sale.

Responding to that question, he told FLW:

"I'm not sure if Jordan James will depart. The reason I say that is I don't hear a lot of rumours, and there doesn't seem to be a huge amount of paper talk, so at the moment there doesn't seem to be any concrete interest.

"I would imagine that come the summer there will be. He's obviously been shortlisted for Young Player of the Year, there was talk in January of Crystal Palace and a couple of other clubs coming in.

"I think for me if we're a League One club he definitely goes, I think if we're still a Championship club he probably goes. But I think given the position of his contract we're probably going to be able to command a fairly significant fee. I would have thought upwards of £10million.

"I look at Adam Wharton who went from Blackburn to Crystal Palace in January, we've got to be looking at similar numbers there. £15m would be very nice. Whether he's worth that I'm not sure, but it's what the market dictates rather than what think someone's individually worth."

No surprise if Jordan James does leave

It is certainly feasible to imagine that James could leave Birmingham City in the summer, even if they are still a Championship club.

The midfielder has excelled in the second-tier in the past couple of years, proving himself to be a key player for the Blues.

As a result, there may be sense that he is ready for the step up to top-flight football, and there are clubs who will seemingly be willing to give him that opportunity.

Indeed, a club such as Crystal Palace have also shown they are capable of completing such deals in recent times with the likes of Ebere Eze, Michael Olise and, as referenced here, Adam Wharton, who joined the Eagles for a reported £18million upfront.

Even so, with a year remaining on his contract and the option to extend by a further 12 months, Birmingham City are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that are made this summer.

With that in mind, an eight-figure fee does seem like a fair demand, considering his importance to the Blues, and the finances top-flight clubs can afford to pay.