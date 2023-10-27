Highlights Birmingham City's decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney has not been successful so far, as they have lost their first two games under Rooney's management.

The upcoming matches against Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Sunderland will be difficult for Birmingham City, as these teams have been in good form and have strong squads.

If Birmingham City does not perform well in these three games, the pressure on Rooney and CEO Garry Cook will increase, as Cook was instrumental in bringing Rooney to the club.

Birmingham City made the controversial decision earlier this month to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney.

At the time of Eustace's departure, Blues were sitting in sixth place and flying following back-to-back victories against Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

Their victory against the Baggies will have been a particularly big boost for them considering Carlos Corberan's side are their local rivals.

Following that win, Blues would have been in high spirits going into the international break, but the unpopular decision to make a managerial change angered some supporters, who had previously been impressed with the work that had been done under the new regime.

This switch is the biggest decision that owner Tom Wagner has made since taking over - and it isn't a gamble that has worked out so far.

Losing against Middlesbrough in Rooney's first game in charge, they were unable to bounce back in midweek, with Hull City securing a 2-0 victory at St Andrew's.

There was a lot of dissent from the stands following that defeat against the Tigers, with some of that anger being directed at Rooney.

And their next three games are going to be extremely tricky for the Midlands outfit too.

Heading to Southampton tomorrow, they then host Ipswich Town before making the long trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Will Birmingham City come out on top against Southampton?

The Saints have been dodgy defensively at points this term, which could give the Midlands side plenty of confidence.

Russell Martin's side will also be expected to win, which will increase pressure on the home side at St Mary's.

However, they will be boosted by the fact they scored a late equaliser against Preston North End, who are also flying high in the table, and they could carry that momentum through to the weekend.

The Saints' recent form has been pretty decent too, going unbeaten in their last five games and winning against Leeds United during this run.

With this, Rooney's side face an uphill battle in their quest to secure a point or three on the south coast.

Can Birmingham City utilise their home advantage against Ipswich Town?

Even if Blues come out on top in the Southampton game, there will still be a lot of pressure on Rooney heading into this tie, because they were poor in midweek against Hull.

The home supporters won't be forgetting that - and may make their discontent known if they aren't performing well against the Tractor Boys.

You would back Kieran McKenna's side to give Birmingham a good game - and they will be full of confidence following such a bright start to the season.

Adapting to the Championship well, Ipswich can come away from any game with a good result and their away victory at St Mary's earlier this season reinforces this.

There's also a considering gap between Birmingham and Ipswich in the table, so the latter are clear favourites in this one.

League Standings Team P GD Pts 2 Ipswich Town 12 13 31 12 Birmingham City 13 1 18

Could Birmingham City secure a point or three at Sunderland?

Following their games against the Saints and the Tractor Boys, the Midlands side make the long trip to the Stadium of Light and this is another difficult game.

The Black Cats' recent results may have been disappointing for them, but they might get themselves back on track in the next couple of games and have the quality and depth to do that.

Their squad may be inexperienced, but their strength in depth makes them an intimidating opponent to face and with more than 40,000 fans behind them, this game will be a real challenge for Blues.

If Rooney's side don't win a decent number of points from these three games, pressure on the Manchester United legend and CEO Garry Cook will only grow.

Cook will have been instrumental in bringing Rooney to St Andrew's, so if the former England international fails, the CEO will be under a huge amount of pressure.